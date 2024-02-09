Technology News

Frame AI Glasses With Multimodal AI Capabilities Unveiled by Brilliant Labs

Frame AI Glasses are available for pre-ordering at the price of $349 (roughly Rs. 29,000).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2024 17:15 IST
Frame AI Glasses With Multimodal AI Capabilities Unveiled by Brilliant Labs

Photo Credit: Brilliant Labs

Brilliant Labs is backed by AR firm Niantic Labs and Perplexity AI

Highlights
  • Frame AI Glasses feature a micro-OLED display bonded to the lens
  • The live web search feature on the glasses is powered by Perplexity AI
  • Frame AI Glasses’ display shows a 20-degree diagonal field of view
Advertisement

Frame AI Glasses, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wearable gadget, has been unveiled by Brilliant Labs. The device competes with similar wearable AI products such as Humane's AI Pin and the Rabbit R1. The AI glasses by the company visually appear like standard prescription glasses but are equipped with a micro-OLED display and multimodal AI capabilities. The firm claims that the Frame AI Glasses can feel like “your glasses gave you AI superpowers”. The device is currently available for pre-orders and Brilliant Labs expects shipping to start by April.

The Brilliant Labs' website showcases the product and highlights some of its hardware specifications and features. It has also posted a video which teases the Frame AI Glasses and some of its functionalities. As per the company, the AI glasses weigh under 40g, which is comparable to the average prescription glasses. Sunglasses usually weigh a little less and are placed between 10g - 20g.

Coming to the hardware, the AI glasses have two layers of lenses, with the outer being an augmented reality (AR) lens and the inner being an optional space to attach a prescription lens. In case there is no prescription lens required, this place will simply have an optomechanical enclosure with the micro-OLED fitted in. The company claims that the display panel is “bonded to a thin geometric prism optic”. The entire setup uses magnets to connect the parts, similar to the Apple Vision Pro. The temples contain the circuitry and the temple tips house the battery.

On to the features, the Frame AI Glasses have a wide range of functionalities, as per the company. It has visual recognition capabilities and can offer descriptions of the object you're seeing. It can also translate text in real-time, show nutrition details of food products, do live web searches, and even generate images and place them in real-world conditions using the AR lens. The company has revealed that the visual analysis feature and live translation are powered by OpenAI's AI models, and Perplexity AI enables live web search.

The Frame AI Glasses are available in Cool Gray, H2O, and Smokey Black colour options, and can be pre-ordered for $349 (roughly Rs. 29,000). The company is including an accessory called Mister Power, which is essentially a power bank for longer battery life that attaches itself to the rim between the lenses, with the product. For now, Brilliant Labs is offering AI services for free with a daily cap but has said that it will announce a paid tier soon.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Artificial Intelligence, Wearables, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Government to Auction Airwaves Valued at $11.6 Billion to Boost Phone Networks

Related Stories

Frame AI Glasses With Multimodal AI Capabilities Unveiled by Brilliant Labs
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y200e 5G Will Reportedly Launch in India by February-End; Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Frame AI Glasses With Multimodal AI Capabilities Unveiled by Brilliant Labs
  3. Government to Auction Airwaves Valued at $11.6 Billion to Boost Phone Networks
  4. Crypto Ransom Attack Payments Hit Record $1 Billion in 2023: Chainalysis
  5. EPFO to Halt Claims Made via Paytm Payments Bank Following RBI Restrictions
  6. iOS 17.4 Public Beta Removes Support for Progressive Web Apps on iPhone in Europe: Report
  7. Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices Apps Launched on Windows to Replace iTunes on PC
  8. Lenovo Reportedly Plans to Unveil Transparent Laptop at MWC 2024; Design Renders Leak
  9. Moto G04 India Launch Date Set for February 15; Confirmed to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $46,000 Mark, Most Cryptocurrencies Mint Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »