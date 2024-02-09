Frame AI Glasses, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wearable gadget, has been unveiled by Brilliant Labs. The device competes with similar wearable AI products such as Humane's AI Pin and the Rabbit R1. The AI glasses by the company visually appear like standard prescription glasses but are equipped with a micro-OLED display and multimodal AI capabilities. The firm claims that the Frame AI Glasses can feel like “your glasses gave you AI superpowers”. The device is currently available for pre-orders and Brilliant Labs expects shipping to start by April.

The Brilliant Labs' website showcases the product and highlights some of its hardware specifications and features. It has also posted a video which teases the Frame AI Glasses and some of its functionalities. As per the company, the AI glasses weigh under 40g, which is comparable to the average prescription glasses. Sunglasses usually weigh a little less and are placed between 10g - 20g.

Coming to the hardware, the AI glasses have two layers of lenses, with the outer being an augmented reality (AR) lens and the inner being an optional space to attach a prescription lens. In case there is no prescription lens required, this place will simply have an optomechanical enclosure with the micro-OLED fitted in. The company claims that the display panel is “bonded to a thin geometric prism optic”. The entire setup uses magnets to connect the parts, similar to the Apple Vision Pro. The temples contain the circuitry and the temple tips house the battery.

On to the features, the Frame AI Glasses have a wide range of functionalities, as per the company. It has visual recognition capabilities and can offer descriptions of the object you're seeing. It can also translate text in real-time, show nutrition details of food products, do live web searches, and even generate images and place them in real-world conditions using the AR lens. The company has revealed that the visual analysis feature and live translation are powered by OpenAI's AI models, and Perplexity AI enables live web search.

The Frame AI Glasses are available in Cool Gray, H2O, and Smokey Black colour options, and can be pre-ordered for $349 (roughly Rs. 29,000). The company is including an accessory called Mister Power, which is essentially a power bank for longer battery life that attaches itself to the rim between the lenses, with the product. For now, Brilliant Labs is offering AI services for free with a daily cap but has said that it will announce a paid tier soon.

