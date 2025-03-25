Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • China’s DeepSeek Unveils Latest Update in Race With OpenAI

China’s DeepSeek Unveils Latest Update in Race With OpenAI

In January, DeepSeek overtook ChatGPT as the most popular free app on Apple’s US app store.

By Bloomberg News | Updated: 25 March 2025 20:17 IST
China’s DeepSeek Unveils Latest Update in Race With OpenAI

Photo Credit: Reuters

The V3 is an older DeepSeek platform

Highlights
  • DeepSeek has been banned by US commerce bureaus
  • OpenAI's R1 model seemingly performed as well as OpenAI's best
  • DeepSeek stunned the industry and sparked a selloff in US markets
Advertisement

DeepSeek released updates to its V3 model that promise to deliver better programming capabilities, underscoring the Chinese AI startup's intent to remain a step ahead of competitors.

The V3-0324 update — posted on Hugging Face this week without a formal announcement — claims to address real-world challenges while setting benchmarks for accuracy and efficiency.

In January, DeepSeek surged past ChatGPT to become the most popular free app on Apple's US app store. Its achievements, including an R1 model that seemingly performed as well as OpenAI's best, stunned the industry and sparked a selloff in US markets. 

The V3 is an older DeepSeek platform. The startup's AI services have ignited a debate about whether cutting-edge platforms can be built for far less than the billions that US firms are pouring into datacenter construction.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: DeepSeek, OpenAI, AI
iOS 18.4 RC Rolls Out to Beta Testers as Apple Prepares for Stable Release
Sam Altman and Visa in Talks to Power World Wallet with Crypto, Card, and Cash Features: Report

Related Stories

China’s DeepSeek Unveils Latest Update in Race With OpenAI
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design Renders Surface Online Again
  2. Vivo Vision With Apple Vision Pro-Inspired Design Unveiled in China
  3. Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Shadows Said to Be Series' Second Biggest Launch Ever
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra With Three Rear Cameras, Larger Battery Reportedly Under Testing
  3. Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset Unveiled China; Bears Striking Resemblance to Apple Vision Pro
  4. Vivo X Fold 4 May Launch in Q3 2025; Key Features Surface Online Again
  5. TRN Odyssey Programme Goes Live, Opens Funding Opportunities for Web3 Game Developers
  6. ADGM, Chainlink Sign MoU to Explore Compliant Tokenisation Rules, Cross-Chain Interoperability
  7. Samsung Ordered to Pay $601 Million in Back Taxes in India, Penalties Over Telecom Imports
  8. Optoma UHC70LV 4K UHD Projector With 5,000 Lumen Brightness, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India
  9. Swiggy Instamart Launches 10-Minute Smartphone Delivery Service in Select Indian Cities
  10. Government Ends Import Duty for Items Needed to Make EV Batteries, Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »