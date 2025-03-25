Apple is rolling out the iOS 18.4 release candidate to beta testers, and the company is expected to release the stable version of iOS 18.4 to all users soon. The iPhone maker has rolled out four iOS 18.4 beta versions so far, with seven new emoji, CarPlay features, Priority Notifications, and new shortcuts for Visual Intelligence. The update will also expand availability of Apple Intelligence in additional languages and regions, including the European Union. Users will also be able to set default apps in more categories on iOS 18.4.

iOS 18.4 Stable Release Timeline (Expected)

The iOS 18.4 RC comes with the same features and functionality that will be available on the upcoming stable version. It will bring Priority Notifications to devices that support Apple Intelligence, and introduces Visual Intelligence on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — along with new shortcuts that allow users to launch the feature via the Action Button and a Control Centre.

The Control Centre will also be updated with new Ambient Music shortcuts. The company has also introduced new Shortcuts for app settings, which could lay the foundation for deeper Siri integration in the future. Users will also be able to set default apps in more categories, and the iOS keyboard will add support for seven new emoji.

Apple Intelligence is also expanding to more regions, including the EU. According to the company's dedicated page for iOS 18, the AI-powered features will be available in Chinese (Simplified), English (India, Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish.

In addition to support for additional Apple Intelligence languages, the company will also introduce a new 'Sketch' style for the Image Playground app. Another AI-powered feature coming with iOS 18.4 is AI summaries for App Store reviews.

iPhone users who have opted to receive beta versions of iOS can now download the release candidate via the Settings app. Apple typically rolls out an RC around a week or two ahead of the stable release, which means that iOS 18.4 could roll out to all users by April 1 or April 8. The new RC is virtually the same build as the stable release, and includes features seen in the previous iOS 18.4 beta versions.