Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • DeepSeek Unveils Update to R1 Model as AI Race Heats Up

DeepSeek Unveils Update to R1 Model as AI Race Heats Up

The debut of DeepSeek's R1 model set off a race to launch additional AI models in China.

By Luz Ding, Bloomberg News | Updated: 28 May 2025 21:06 IST
DeepSeek Unveils Update to R1 Model as AI Race Heats Up

Photo Credit: Reuters

DeepSeek completed what it described as a “minor trial upgrade” of R1

Highlights
  • R1 outperformed Western players on several standardised metrics
  • R1's had triggered a rout in global tech stocks
  • DeepSeek is based in China's Hangzhou
Advertisement

DeepSeek said it has upgraded the R1 artificial-intelligence model that helped propel the Chinese startup to global prominence earlier this year. 

DeepSeek completed what it described as a “minor trial upgrade” and told users they can start testing it, according to a company representative's post in an official WeChat group on Wednesday. 

The Hangzhou-based startup stunned the global tech industry in January when it unveiled R1, an AI model that outperformed Western players on several standardized metrics, purportedly at a cost of just several million dollars. That triggered a rout in global tech stocks as investors questioned whether leading firms would still need to spend significant amounts to build AI services.

The debut of R1 also set off a race to launch additional AI models in China. Founder Liang Wenfeng became a symbol of the country's ability to compete with the best of Silicon Valley.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: DeepSeek, AI, R1, WeChat
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Use Inkjet Printing to Enable Thinner Lens Modules: Report
Xiaomi Reports Rs. 1.31 Lakh Crore Revenue in Q1 2025, Beats Rs. 1.2 Lakh Crore Mark Again

Related Stories

DeepSeek Unveils Update to R1 Model as AI Race Heats Up
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Air Battery Specifications, Weight and Other Details Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing
  3. Samsung Releases One UI 8 Beta for Galaxy S25 Series in Select Countries
  4. Nothing Phone 3 Design Teaser Shows Textured Button
  5. Motorola Razr 60 With 3.6-Inch pOLED Cover Display Launched in India
  6. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Luxembourg Labels Crypto Firms as High Risk for Money LaunderingÂ 
  8. DeepSeek Unveils Update to R1 Model as AI Race Heats Up
#Latest Stories
  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Fittingly Sold 3.3 Million Copies in 33 Days
  2. Luxembourg Labels Crypto Firms as High-Risk Entities for Money Laundering 
  3. Opera Neon Agentic Browser Unveiled, Uses AI Agents to Plan Trips and Build Websites
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Spotted on Geekbench Again; Key Specifications Listed
  5. Nothing Phone 3 Design Officially Teased; Appears With Textured Button
  6. Xiaomi Reports Rs. 1.31 Lakh Crore Revenue in Q1 2025, Beats Rs. 1.2 Lakh Crore Mark Again
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Use Inkjet Printing to Enable Thinner Lens Modules: Report
  8. iOS 19 to Reportedly Enable Easy eSIM Transfers from iPhone to Android
  9. DeepSeek Unveils Update to R1 Model as AI Race Heats Up
  10. Airtel Adds Extra Data to its 10-Day Postpaid International Roaming Pack in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »