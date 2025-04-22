Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ElevenLabs Unveils Agent Transfer Feature to Share Data Between AI Agents

ElevenLabs Unveils Agent Transfer Feature to Share Data Between AI Agents

ElevenLabs’ Agent Transfer allows one AI agent to hand off the conversation to another chatbot when conditions are met.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2025 18:23 IST
ElevenLabs Unveils Agent Transfer Feature to Share Data Between AI Agents

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mohamed Nohassi

The feature also transfers the conversion data to help the onboarding agent contextualise the information

Highlights
  • The tool is said to allow businesses to develop parallel agentic systems
  • AI-led customer care divisions could benefit from this AI feature
  • The ElevenLabs feature is available with Conversational AI
Advertisement

ElevenLabs introduced a new enterprise-focused feature on Monday that will allow artificial intelligence (AI) agents to communicate with each other. Dubbed Agent Transfer, the feature transfers a conversation from one agent to another when specific conditions are met. The first agent also shares the previous conversation data with the onboarding agent to help it contextualise the information and carry forward the conversation. The AI audio-focused company says this feature will allow businesses to build parallel AI agents with different specialisations.

ElevenLabs Introduces a New Agentic Feature

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the AI firm announced the release of the new agentic feature. Agent Transfer is part of Conversational AI and allows two AI agents to communicate and share conversations. It is currently available to enterprises, but the company has not mentioned if the capability will be priced separately or will be part of the existing plans. ElevenLabs has also detailed how developers can set this capability via the Conversational AI in a support page.

As businesses increasingly adopt AI agents into their internal and external workflows, there is a need to avoid data silos, so that the information does not remain limited to one business function while being unavailable to the rest. While different AI giants are coming up with different solutions to create centralised data hubs, ElevenLabs is trying to get agents to talk to each other to share data.

How it will work is interesting. Imagine the first AI agent is having a conversation that leads to an escalation or a scenario where its knowledge base is not able to assist the human user any further. Typically, AI agents hand over the conversation to a human agent who then takes the conversation forward, or they register the request or complaint for a human agent to review later.

With Agent Transfer, the AI agent will be able to transfer the conversation to another agent, which might have the knowledge to better assist the user. The first chatbot will also transfer the conversation history, allowing the onboarding agent to gain full context of the conversation so far.

One key area where such a system would benefit businesses is the customer support department. Enterprises could build specialised AI agents capable of handling general queries, technical queries, complaints, and so on. By running these AI systems in parallel, businesses can further optimise the operation, the company claimed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ElevenLabs, AI, Artificial intelligence, AI Agent
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Huawei Enjoy 80 With 6,620mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
USDC-Issuer Circle Plans Payment Network to Process Transactions via Stablecoins

Related Stories

ElevenLabs Unveils Agent Transfer Feature to Share Data Between AI Agents
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Insta360 X5 With Replaceable Lens System Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo T4 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Debuts in India
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo Series Set to Debut on This Date; Chipset, Battery Revealed
  4. Amazfit Active 2 With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Debuts in India
  5. ElevenLabs' New AI Feature Lets One Agent Pass Conversations to Another
  6. What is Ethereum Blockchain's Upcoming 'Pectra' Upgrade: All DetailsÂ 
  7. Why Google Might Shift Production of Pixel Phones From Vietnam to India
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Announces Star Wars Zero Company, Sets 2026 Release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  2. Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S14 Flip With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processors Launched in India
  3. HTech's Madhav Sheth Joins Nxtcell to Lead Launch of Alcatel Smartphones in India; Teases New Honor Products
  4. Moto Tag With Support for Google's Find My Device Network Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Insta360 X5 With AI-Powered PureVideo Low-Light Mode, Replaceable Lens System Launched in India
  6. USDC-Issuer Circle Plans Payment Network to Process Transactions via Stablecoins
  7. ElevenLabs Unveils Agent Transfer Feature to Share Data Between AI Agents
  8. Realme 14T Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List, Bluetooth SIG, Other Certification Websites
  9. Uber Sued by FTC Over ‘Deceptive’ Subscription Sign-Ups
  10. Huawei Enjoy 80 With 6,620mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »