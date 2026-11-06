Instagram has launched a desktop version of its video creation app Edits for macOS. According to the Meta-owned platform, the Edits app for Mac brings a more comprehensive editing workspace to Mac users, with a multi-track timeline, keyframe controls, colour grading tools, and support for custom fonts and audio. It also allows creators to export videos in resolutions of up to 4K without watermarks and publish them directly to Instagram. The desktop launch comes as Edits crosses 50 million users, just over a year after its debut on mobile devices, according to the company.

Edits App for MacOS

According to Brett Westervelt, product lead for Edits, the desktop app is designed to address some of the limitations of editing videos on smartphones, particularly when working with complex projects. A larger display, along with keyboard and mouse support, gives creators more room to work with multiple clips and make precise adjustments.

The macOS version introduces a multi-track timeline with keyframe controls for transitions and visual audio waveforms to help creators match edits to music beats. Users can also customise keyboard shortcuts, including by importing familiar mappings from other popular video editing applications. For colour grading, the app supports colour wheels, log conversions, tone curves, and user-imported Look-Up Tables (LUTs).

Edits for Mac also provides access to Instagram's licensed and royalty-free audio libraries. Creators can import custom fonts and generate automated captions in multiple languages without a stated limit. Assets and text styles saved previously in the mobile app are also synced to the desktop workspace. This allows users to access their existing creative resources.

The desktop app additionally supports connecting AI agents through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which can assist with tasks within editing workflows. Instagram is also focusing on making the publishing process more convenient. Users can post videos directly from the editor and add metadata such as account tags and location tags. The app also supports publishing Trial Reels.

For creators who distribute videos across multiple platforms, Edits supports both vertical and horizontal aspect ratios. Videos can be exported at resolutions of up to 4K without watermarks.

Edits for desktop is available as a free download through the Edits website. The app is currently exclusive to macOS and requires a Mac powered by Apple silicon, starting with the M1 chip. There is no Windows version available at launch. Users will also need to sign in with an Instagram account to sync projects and publish videos directly to the platform.