Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Vivo X500 Ultra have been in the rumour mill for some time now. A new leak indicates that both could bring significant imaging upgrades over their predecessors. They are tipped to feature multiple 200-megapixel sensors. The Oppo Find X10 Ultra is said to feature a quad rear camera unit, while Vivo X500 Ultra could arrive with a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Vivo X500 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Yogesh Brar on X claimed the Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Vivo X500 Ultra will use 200-megapixel sensors for their primary and telephoto cameras. The Find X10 Ultra is said to feature a quad rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 200-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel 10x periscope telephoto shooter.

The Vivo X500 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup: a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The latest leak differs from previous reports about the Oppo Find X10 Ultra. Earlier rumours indicated that Oppo might retain a 50-megapixel sensor for the ultrawide camera, with 200-megapixel sensors reserved for the primary and periscope telephoto cameras.

The leaked camera specifications suggest that the Find X10 Ultra will offer more advanced camera hardware than its predecessor. The Find X9 Ultra featured a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 10x periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

Vivo X500 Ultra could also mark a notable shift to the company's flagship camera lineup. The Vivo X300 Ultra, for comparison, featured a 200-megapixel primary camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The tipster hints that the availability of the Oppo Find X10 Ultra nd Vivo X500 Ultra outside China remains uncertain. He cautioned that the ongoing memory supply crunch in the smartphone industry could influence manufacturers' global launch plans.

Neither Oppo nor vivo has officially confirmed the camera specifications or launch details of these upcoming Ultra flagship smartphones.