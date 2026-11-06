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Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Vivo X500 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked; Hints at Multiple 200-Megapixel Sensors

Oppo Find X10 Ultra is said to feature a quad rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 November 2026 11:36 IST
Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Vivo X500 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked; Hints at Multiple 200-Megapixel Sensors

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup

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Highlights
  • Find X10 Ultra and Vivo X500 Ultra could bring significant camera upgrade
  • They are tipped to feature multiple 200-megapixel sensors
  • Find X9 Ultra featured a 200-megapixel primary camera
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Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Vivo X500 Ultra have been in the rumour mill for some time now. A new leak indicates that both could bring significant imaging upgrades over their predecessors. They are tipped to feature multiple 200-megapixel sensors. The Oppo Find X10 Ultra is said to feature a quad rear camera unit, while Vivo X500 Ultra could arrive with a triple rear camera setup. 

Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Vivo X500 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Yogesh Brar on X claimed the Oppo Find X10 Ultra and Vivo X500 Ultra will use 200-megapixel sensors for their primary and telephoto cameras. The Find X10 Ultra is said to feature a quad rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 200-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel 10x periscope telephoto shooter.

VoltOPPO Find X10 Ultra Discussion
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The Vivo X500 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup: a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The latest leak differs from previous reports about the Oppo Find X10 Ultra. Earlier rumours indicated that Oppo might retain a 50-megapixel sensor for the ultrawide camera, with 200-megapixel sensors reserved for the primary and periscope telephoto cameras.

The leaked camera specifications suggest that the Find X10 Ultra will offer more advanced camera hardware than its predecessor. The Find X9 Ultra featured a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 10x periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

Vivo X500 Ultra could also mark a notable shift to the company's flagship camera lineup. The Vivo X300 Ultra, for comparison, featured a 200-megapixel primary camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The tipster hints that the availability of the Oppo Find X10 Ultra nd Vivo X500 Ultra outside China remains uncertain. He cautioned that the ongoing memory supply crunch in the smartphone industry could influence manufacturers' global launch plans.

Neither Oppo nor vivo has officially confirmed the camera specifications or launch details of these upcoming Ultra flagship smartphones.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and camera-first aesthetic design
  • Tundra Umber > Canyon Orange colour, every time
  • Excellent display
  • Class-leading performance
  • Stunning camera setup, especially the main sensor
  • Excellent battery
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option
  • Videos still leave scope for improvement
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Versatile cameras and feature-rich
  • Camera kit to extend usability
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good camera-focused design with IP68/IP69 rating
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Teleconverter lenses sold separately are also costly
  • Not for everyone
Read detailed Vivo X300 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Oppo Find X10 Ultra Specifications, Vivo X500 Ultra, Vivo X500 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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