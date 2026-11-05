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ColorOS 17 Release Schedule for November: Check Eligible Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Devices

ColorOS 17 is based on Android 17 and brings software and interface changes to compatible Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 15:23 IST
ColorOS 17 Release Schedule for November: Check Eligible Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Devices

Photo Credit: Oppo

ColorOS 17 features the next-generation Laminar Flow Engine

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Highlights
  • ColorOS 17 rollout begins on November 5 with OnePlus 13R, Realme GT 7
  • Oppo Reno 15 lineup will receive the update on November 18
  • The company says rollout will take place in phases across regions
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Oppo on Thursday announced the ColorOS 17 rollout timeline for November. The company has outlined when eligible Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones and tablets are expected to receive the latest Android 17-based software update. According to Oppo, the rollout will begin today (November 5), with models from all three brands included in the first wave. The November schedule includes the Reno 15 series, OnePlus flagship phones and tablets, and multiple Realme GT, Number, and P series handsets.

ColorOS 17 Rollout Schedule

According to a post on the OnePlus Community forum, the ColorOS 17 rollout will begin on November 5, with the OnePlus 13R and Realme GT 7 series. The company said that the update will subsequently reach the OnePlus 12 on November 17, followed by a wider rollout covering Oppo Reno 15 series phones, the OnePlus Pad 3, and several Realme smartphones.

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Here is the complete ColorOS 17 rollout schedule for November 2026:

November 5

  • OnePlus 13R
  • Realme GT 7
  • Realme GT 7 Dream Edition
  • November 17
  • OnePlus 12

November 18

  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max 5G
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G
  • Oppo Reno 15 5G
  • OnePlus Pad 3
  • Realme GT 7T

November 19

  • Oppo Reno 15c 5G
  • Realme 16 5G
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition
  • Realme 15 5G
  • Realme 15x 5G
  • Realme 15T 5G
  • Realme P4 Pro 5G
  • Realme P4 5G
  • Realme Narzo 90x 5G
  • Realme Narzo 90 5G

Oppo said that the rollout will take place in phases to ensure a smooth and reliable update experience. It also cautions that the availability and rollout timeline may differ depending on the region and device model.

ColorOS 17, notably, is based on Android 17 and brings software and interface changes to compatible Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices. The update focuses on visual refinements, system performance, customisation, and new features to improve the overall user experience. You can read more about ColorOS 17 here.

Users can check for the update by navigating to Settings > About device on their compatible smartphones and tablets. If the update is available for their device, they can follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it.

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Further reading: ColorOS 17, Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, Android 17, ColorOS 17 Launch, ColorOS 17 Features, ColorOS 17 Release Schedule
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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