Oppo on Thursday announced the ColorOS 17 rollout timeline for November. The company has outlined when eligible Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones and tablets are expected to receive the latest Android 17-based software update. According to Oppo, the rollout will begin today (November 5), with models from all three brands included in the first wave. The November schedule includes the Reno 15 series, OnePlus flagship phones and tablets, and multiple Realme GT, Number, and P series handsets.

ColorOS 17 Rollout Schedule

According to a post on the OnePlus Community forum, the ColorOS 17 rollout will begin on November 5, with the OnePlus 13R and Realme GT 7 series. The company said that the update will subsequently reach the OnePlus 12 on November 17, followed by a wider rollout covering Oppo Reno 15 series phones, the OnePlus Pad 3, and several Realme smartphones.

Here is the complete ColorOS 17 rollout schedule for November 2026:

November 5

OnePlus 13R

Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition

November 17

OnePlus 12

November 18

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max 5G

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G

Oppo Reno 15 5G

OnePlus Pad 3

Realme GT 7T

November 19

Oppo Reno 15c 5G

Realme 16 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition

Realme 15 5G

Realme 15x 5G

Realme 15T 5G

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 5G

Realme Narzo 90x 5G

Realme Narzo 90 5G

Oppo said that the rollout will take place in phases to ensure a smooth and reliable update experience. It also cautions that the availability and rollout timeline may differ depending on the region and device model.

ColorOS 17, notably, is based on Android 17 and brings software and interface changes to compatible Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices. The update focuses on visual refinements, system performance, customisation, and new features to improve the overall user experience. You can read more about ColorOS 17 here.

Users can check for the update by navigating to Settings > About device on their compatible smartphones and tablets. If the update is available for their device, they can follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it.