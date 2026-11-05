Vivo's V series has occupied an interesting spot in the company's smartphone portfolio over the years. This holds especially true for buyers who want an attractive phone with capable cameras without tipping into flagship territory. I reviewed the Vivo V60 last year, and it was firmly positioned in the mid-range segment, with a price hovering around Rs. 35,000. The new Vivo V80, however, tells a rather different story. Soaring memory component prices have pushed smartphone prices up across segments, and the V series hasn't escaped the trend.

The Vivo V80 starts at Rs. 62,999 in India. This puts it in a considerably more competitive price bracket. At this price, good cameras and an attractive design are no longer enough on their own. The V80 also needs to justify its price with performance, software, and battery life. Does it manage that? Here's our review.

Vivo V80 Design: A Premium Feel With an Orange Twist

Dimensions - 157.52 x 74.33 x 7.69mm

Weight - 203g

Colours - Stellar Black, Horizon Blue and Sunrise Anthem

Ingress rating - IP68 + IP69

Apple has an uncanny ability to influence the smartphone industry. First, it removed the 3.5mm headphone jack, followed by the introduction of the notch, both of which other brands eventually adopted in one form or another. The latest trend seems to be orange. Apple introduced an orange finish with the iPhone 17 Pro Max last year, and since then, phones across price segments have embraced variations of the colour. The Vivo V80 is another example. I have the Sunrise Anthem variant.

The colourway gives the V80 a distinctive look. The company has certainly committed to the colour instead of treating it as a token accent. However, I feel that the appeal depends on how much orange you want on your phone.

In terms of design, the rear panel has been refreshed with a new camera island, which Vivo calls the Floating Camera design. I like the large camera plateau and its transparent detailing. The rear panel is made of glass, with an aluminium frame around the edges. The Vivo V80 is relatively slim too, coming in at 7.69mm. Ergonomically, it feels well built and well balanced. The rounded corners and flat frame will help you grip it nicely. I also appreciate that Vivo has not made the phone excessively bulky to accommodate its battery, making it easy to carry around.

On durability, the V80 gets IP68 + IP69 ingress protection. This should keep it safe against everyday exposure to water and dust.

Vivo V80 Display: Great for Binge-Watching

Size and resolution - 6.59-inch AMOLED, 1,260 x 2,750 pixels

Refresh rate - 144Hz

Protection - NA

Up front, the Vivo V80 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,750 x 1,260 pixels and support for a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. I've been using the handset for quite some time now, and the panel provides a great experience when you're watching videos, browsing social media, and scrolling through long pages.

The display is also well suited to watching shows. Episodes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and The Diplomat, for example, benefit from the deep blacks and contrast. This is especially true in darker scenes where details can disappear on less capable screens. You will enjoy binge-watching content, especially if it's in HDR, on the Vivo V80.

The native 120Hz refresh rate also keeps everything smooth. While Vivo claims the panel can go up to 144Hz, only a handful of games actually take full advantage of it. Outdoor legibility is fine, and text stays readable even in direct sunlight.

Vivo V80 Performance and Software: A New Interface, but Familiar Hardware

Processor - Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Memory - 8GB LPDDR4x (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 3.1 (Storage)

Software - Android 17-based OriginOS 7

Updates Promised - 4 Years OS + 6 Years Security Patches

The Vivo V80 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The issue isn't that this chipset can't run everyday apps. Rather, at Rs. 62,999, buyers have good reason to expect a more substantial performance upgrade. The chipset has also appeared in the Vivo V70, so the V80 doesn't bring a new processor generation to the table. This is a curious trade-off in my opinion, for a phone whose price has climbed so considerably.

For everyday tasks, the V80 is generally fine. Messaging, browsing, checking email, scrolling through Instagram, and switching between your most-used apps aren't particularly demanding. The phone manages these workloads without much trouble. However, I did notice occasional sluggishness when opening certain apps. While it doesn't make it unusable, it does interrupt an otherwise decent experience.

Gaming is a similar story. Casual titles like Subway Surfers are a good fit for the large, smooth display. I also tried my hand at more demanding games such as Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile. While they were playable, the V80 is not the phone I would pick if consistently high frame rates were my top priority. The phone can heat up quite a lot during extended gaming sessions. Overall, the Vivo V80's performance does not quite match what I would expect from a phone approaching Rs. 63,000.

The software is one of the bigger changes this time around. The Vivo V80 runs Android 17 with OriginOS 7. The new OS brings a slightly different visual identity compared to its predecessor, along with plenty of customisation options. For instance, you can adjust the look of the lock screen, icons, widgets, and Control Centre. Apart from this, there are plenty of personalisation and productivity tools, along with AI-powered features for creativity.

OriginOS 7 isn't a stock experience, but it's feature-rich. Vivo has committed to four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. This should keep the phone useful for longer.

Vivo V80 Cameras: Good Portraits, but the Camera App Needs to Catch Up

Rear - 50-megapixel (primary) + 50-megapixel (3x telephoto) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Front - 50-megapixel f/2.0

Like the previous generations, the cameras are the main reason to consider the Vivo V80. In good lighting, the main camera produces detailed images with punchy colours and good contrast. I noticed a polished look once processing finished. This works well if you want to share photos on your Instagram quickly. However, low-light photography was surprisingly inconsistent. On some shots featuring bright light sources, details became hazy, and darker areas showed noticeable grain.

The telephoto camera is very useful for portraits, where the 3x optical zoom gives you a tighter frame without heavy cropping from the main sensor. A really nice touch is the granular control over the focal lengths. This makes it easier to change the composition without physically moving too close to or too far away from the subject.

The ultra-wide camera is passable and the weakest link in the setup. It is an 8-megapixel sensor and cannot capture the same level of detail as the other rear cameras. As a result, fine textures look softer at times, especially in low light.

The selfie camera performs better. Skin tones are generally accurate, and the phone does not tend to overexpose or oversaturate faces.

My biggest frustration, however, isn't the hardware but the software. The camera app takes longer than expected to open, and in some situations there's a noticeable wait before I can take a picture. This is disappointing on a phone whose primary selling point is its camera system.

It reminds me of my time with the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, where taking burst shots used to take ages. Things are better on the Vivo V80, but only slightly, and that is not the comparison I wanted to make. The V80 has the hardware to take good photographs, yet the camera experience feels held back by the time it takes to get ready and capture shots in quick succession.

Vivo V80 Battery Life: A Surprising Highlight

Battery Capacity - 7,200mAh

Wired Charging - 90W

Wireless Charging - No

Included in the Box - Yes

Vivo's V-series has generally delivered good endurance, but the battery has never been one of its strongest selling points. The Vivo V80 surprised me this time. The 7,200mAh battery easily lasts a day and a half of usage with casual use, including messaging, doomscrolling, and web browsing. Even with moderate use, plus photography and light gaming, it should last a full day.

For charging, Vivo supports 90W FlashCharge. A full charge from 0 to 100 percent takes about 1 hour and 5 minutes. Overall, battery life is one of the V80's highlights.

Vivo V80 Verdict

The Vivo V80 has some things going for it. The finish, especially the orange colourway, gives it a distinctive personality, while the display is great for binge-watching and everyday use. I liked the shots captured by the telephoto sensor, and the battery delivers excellent endurance without making the phone excessively bulky. You'll also experience a fresh interface with plenty of customisation, courtesy of OriginOS 7.

However, the handset has its share of shortcomings. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC was also used in the V70, so there's no chipset update this time around. The ultra-wide camera is underwhelming, low-light photography can be inconsistent, and the sluggish camera app is really frustrating on a phone that places so much emphasis on photography.

The Vivo V80 is a good everyday phone, but at Rs. 62,999, I expected a more capable processor and a much quicker camera experience. If you are upgrading from an older device and value its strengths, it is worth considering. The Xiaomi 17T, however, delivers far more value for money while offering a superior camera experience, despite falling in the same price bracket. Vivo's very own X200T is a much better recommendation, too.