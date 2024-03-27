Technology News
Elon Musk Says Grok AI Will Be Available to All Premium Subscribers on X 'Later This Week'

So far, xAI’s chatbot Grok was only available to the Premium+ subscribers of X (formerly known as Twitter).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 March 2024 16:25 IST
Elon Musk Says Grok AI Will Be Available to All Premium Subscribers on X ‘Later This Week’

Photo Credit: xAI

Grok AI is not being expanded to the subscribers of the Basic tier on X

Highlights
  • Grok AI is currently available in 48 countries including India
  • The chatbot is powered by the Grok-1 large language model (LLM)
  • Elon Musk recently made the chatbot available in open-source
Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), announced on Wednesday that Grok AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot made by xAI, will be made available to all Premium subscribers of the platform. The move comes just days after the billionaire made its large language model (LLM) Grok-1 available in open source. So far, the AI chatbot was only bundled with the most expensive subscription plan Premium+, but now it is being added to the Premium tier as well. The Basic tier will still not be able to access Grok AI.

Musk made the announcement via a post on X where he said, “Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+).” While he did not specify the exact date when this will be rolled out, it is believed to be made available before April. Currently, the chatbot is available in 48 countries including India, and all of the regions are likely to get the expansion of Grok to the Premium tier.

In India, the Premium+ subscription to X comes at the price of Rs. 1,300 a month or Rs. 13,600 a year. In contrast, the Premium tier costs Rs. 650 a month or Rs. 6,800 a year. The extra benefits in the Premium+ tier currently include access to Grok, no ads shown (vs fewer ads in Premium compared to Basic), the largest reply boost in all tiers, and the ability to write and publish articles directly on X.

With this update, Premium users will also be able to use Grok. The chatbot was developed by Musk's AI firm xAI and was launched in early access to X's Premium+ users in the US in December 2023. The. chatbot is currently available in 48 countries. It was built on the AI firm's native large language model (LLM) Grok-1. Like most chatbots, it can respond to questions, generate content, and hold a conversation with the user. The company says that the foundation model was not pre-trained on any data taken from X.

Earlier this month, xAI released the base model weights and network architecture of Grok-1, a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, in open-source under the Apache 2.0 licence, allowing both research use as well as commercial usage.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, Grok, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Elon Musk Says Grok AI Will Be Available to All Premium Subscribers on X ‘Later This Week’
