Technology News

X Reportedly Working to Bring Passkey Support to Its Android App

The beta version of the Android app of X reportedly shows multiple references for passkey support.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2024 16:21 IST
X Reportedly Working to Bring Passkey Support to Its Android App

Photo Credit: Reuters

A screenshot of the beta Android app of X shows an option to activate passkeys

Highlights
  • X earlier introduced passkey support for iOS devices
  • Passkey is a passwordless login authentication method
  • Passkeys use PIN, biometrics, and similar processes
Advertisement

X (formerly known as Twitter) might soon bring passkeys support to its Android app, as per a report. The social media platform introduced passkeys, which is an alternative method to log into user accounts without requiring passwords, on iOS devices in January, and now it might soon be available to Android users as well. The feature is reportedly in beta testing at the moment and was spotted in the public beta build of the app. It is likely to be rolled out globally in the coming weeks.

Spotted by AssembleDebug via The SP Android, the support for passkeys on the Android app of X was seen in a couple of strings of codes in the latest beta release — beta version 10.32.0-beta — as well as in the beta app itself. Passkeys are being introduced in addition to existing security measures such as two-factor authentication (2FA) and password reset protection. It appears within the app as the screenshot shared below.

x passkey X passkey feature for Android

Passkey feature in the beta version of X's Android app
Photo Credit: The SP Android

 

As per the report, one such line of code mentions “Enable Passkeys for added protection that may be tied to your biometrics.” This part was the summary of a new setting item that lets users turn on the passkey feature. After the feature has rolled out, it will reportedly be available in Settings and privacy > Security and account access > Security. The option is available at the bottom of the menu under the Additional password protection section. 

Notably, X users on iOS already have this feature as it debuted in January this year. There was no word on when it was coming for Android users, however, the latest beta release points that the global release should be close. There is no update on the release date for the feature.

Passkeys have become a popular method to circumvent the limitations of traditional passwords. Passwords are considered prone to be hacked and remembering a random string of alphanumeric characters can often be difficult. Passkeys instead rely on alternative methods including Face ID, fingerprint, PIN, an authenticator app, or another device. Biometric protection is considered more secure than other options but all of the methods offer better security compared to passwords.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Twitter, X, Passkey
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus Ace 3V Design Teased; Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
CERT-In Warns Users of Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Recent Android Versions

Related Stories

X Reportedly Working to Bring Passkey Support to Its Android App
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Neo 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Details Announced: See Offers
  3. CERT-In Warns Users of Security Flaws Affecting These Android Versions
  4. Samsung Said to Produce Over 4 Lakh Galaxy Rings Ahead of Upcoming Debut
  5. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Up to 16GB of RAM
  6. Moto G Power 5G (2024), Moto G 5G (2024) Debut With 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo X100s Specifications Leak, Said to be Equipped With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 SoC, Camera, Battery, More Details Leaked; Said to Get Up to 16GB RAM
  2. CERT-In Warns Users of Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Recent Android Versions
  3. X Reportedly Working to Bring Passkey Support to Its Android App
  4. OnePlus Ace 3V Design Teased; Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  5. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Announced Ahead of India Launch: See Offers
  6. Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024), MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Moto G Power 5G (2024), Moto G 5G (2024) With 5,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. TopSpin 2K25 Sets April 26 Release Date, Roster Will Include Tennis Legends Roger Federer, Serena Williams
  9. Samsung Set to Produce Over 4 Lakh Galaxy Ring Units Ahead of Upcoming Debut: Report
  10. Midjourney Tests New Algorithm to Bring Consistent Character Across Different AI-Generated Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »