Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Prototype Images Leak, Hinting at Four Possible Design Options

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could arrive next year with minor changes to the handset's design compared to its predecessor.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2024 15:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Prototype Images Leak, Hinting at Four Possible Design Options

Photo Credit: Samsung

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured) is expected to debut next year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to debut in early 2025
  • The company is said to be considering four design prototypes
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to feature slightly rounded edges
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be launched by the company next year as the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra that was unveiled by the company in January. While the launch of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra is several months away, a tipster has claimed that Samsung is currently considering four prototypes of the handset, with subtle differences in design. The leaked image suggests that Samsung's next flagship phone could be similar in appearance to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

An image with four smartphone designs was leaked by user PandaFlash (X: @ReaSufyanWaleed) via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster claims that Samsung is testing these prototypes for its next flagship smartphone, the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra. The four designs appear to be similar, with minor changes over the Galaxy S24 Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked designs
Photo Credit: X/ PandaFlash (@ReaSufyanWaleed)

 

The first prototype shows the phone with slim bezels and a design that is similar to the current flagship model, while third and fourth renders show a thinner frame (the last one is shown with slightly rounded edges. The second one depicts a phone with extremely slim bezels and a very thin frame. All four versions show what appears to be an S Pen located at the bottom edge on the left side.

It is worth noting that these leaked designs have surfaced several months ahead of the anticipated arrival of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. A recent report stated that Samsung expects to decide the product specifications and component suppliers for its next flagship handsets by the end of May, and we can expect to hear more details about the successors to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the coming months.

Unlike this year's Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is expected to equip all smartphones in next year's lineup with Exynos chipsets. Back in January, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ with Exynos 2400 chips in global markets, while customers in North America and China had access to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered variant. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all markets. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy, Galaxy S series, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo Pad 3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Vivo TWS 4 Series Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S25 Prototype Images Leak, Hinting at Four Possible Design Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro May Debut in These Colourways: See Capture Button Location
  2. Samsung to Seed One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI for Older Phones on March 28
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Leaked Prototypes Hint at These Four Design Options
  4. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Debut With Slim Design, Snapdragon SoCs
  5. Vivo Pad 3 Pro With 13-Inch Display, Vivo TWS 4 Series Debut: All Details
  6. HMD Global Said to Be Working on These Nine New Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 12X 5G to Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India, Teased to Offer 45W SuperVOOC Charging
  2. Binance Banned in Philippines, Firm’s Controversy in Nigeria Add to its Troubles
  3. Elon Musk Says Grok AI Will Be Available to All Premium Subscribers on X ‘Later This Week’
  4. Google Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Gemini AI Integration in Google Messages Beta on Some Devices
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Prototype Images Leak, Hinting at Four Possible Design Options
  6. Vivo Pad 3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Vivo TWS 4 Series Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, More to Receive One UI 6.1 Update With Galaxy AI on March 28
  8. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 With Snapdragon SoCs, Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Tipped; Leaked Case Hints at Location of Capture Button
  10. Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether as Market Awaits US’ Final GDP Announcement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »