Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be launched by the company next year as the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra that was unveiled by the company in January. While the launch of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra is several months away, a tipster has claimed that Samsung is currently considering four prototypes of the handset, with subtle differences in design. The leaked image suggests that Samsung's next flagship phone could be similar in appearance to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

An image with four smartphone designs was leaked by user PandaFlash (X: @ReaSufyanWaleed) via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster claims that Samsung is testing these prototypes for its next flagship smartphone, the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra. The four designs appear to be similar, with minor changes over the Galaxy S24 Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked designs

Photo Credit: X/ PandaFlash (@ReaSufyanWaleed)

The first prototype shows the phone with slim bezels and a design that is similar to the current flagship model, while third and fourth renders show a thinner frame (the last one is shown with slightly rounded edges. The second one depicts a phone with extremely slim bezels and a very thin frame. All four versions show what appears to be an S Pen located at the bottom edge on the left side.

It is worth noting that these leaked designs have surfaced several months ahead of the anticipated arrival of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. A recent report stated that Samsung expects to decide the product specifications and component suppliers for its next flagship handsets by the end of May, and we can expect to hear more details about the successors to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the coming months.

Unlike this year's Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is expected to equip all smartphones in next year's lineup with Exynos chipsets. Back in January, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ with Exynos 2400 chips in global markets, while customers in North America and China had access to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered variant. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all markets.

