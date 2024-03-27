Samsung announced the rollout timeline for the One UI 6.1 update, which is now confirmed to bring the Galaxy AI artificial intelligence (AI) features to more devices across the Galaxy ecosystem on Tuesday. The company confirmed that the AI features will be added to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The announcement comes after a report recently revealed that some Galaxy S23 series users in China were allegedly notified about the new update.

In its newsroom post, Samsung revealed that the One UI 6.1 update, the first major update to the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 that was released in October 2023, will begin rolling out across the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the US starting March 28. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series will also get the update beginning this week. Most users are expected to begin receiving the update in April. While the company did not mention a global rollout, it is expected to be available in all regions next month.

Making the announcement, the company said, “Galaxy AI puts our groundbreaking suite of AI tools in the palm of more users' hands in different form factors — tailoring the mobile experience to their needs.”

The South Korean tech giant first announced the expansion of Galaxy AI features to more devices earlier in March. Now, once the update rolls out, users will be able to use features such as Circle to Search, which adds the capability to draw a circle to highlight or select an object and run a visual search on Google, all while staying on the app. Another feature is Live Translate which allows two-way, real-time voice and live caption translations of phone calls. Samsung's AI-based photo editing tool Generative Edit as well as Chat Assist in Samsung Keyboard will also arrive with the One UI 6.1 update.

Last week, a report highlighted that TM Roh, the President of Samsung's mobile division, said at the company's shareholders' meeting in Seoul that some of the Galaxy AI features could also be expanded to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The series was reportedly not considered to get the AI features due to a lack of required hardware capabilities.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.