Google has started rolling out a new Memory summary feature for its Gemini AI assistant. The new tool is designed to provide users more control over the personal information Gemini keeps about users based on previous conversations. It remembers details and organises them into categories, and users can update or remove the details directly. With the new feature, users can now get an overview of what the AI assistant remembers about them without having to check individual chat conversations. It is built on Gemini's existing memory capabilities.

Google Gemini Memory Summary Feature

Google's Memory summary feature is rolling out to Gemini users with additional controls for managing saved information. Gemini groups the remembered details into categories such as personal background, location, relationships, work, interests, and preferences.

Users can open these sections to check the information Gemini has retained about them. They can also make changes to individual details or remove information they no longer want the chatbot to remember. The feature includes a history of memory changes, allowing users to keep track of updates made to their saved information.

To access the feature, users can open Gemini and navigate to Settings > Personal Intelligence > Memory summary. The option provides a central place to review the information associated with their Gemini account.

Photo Credit: Gemini

According to Google's support documentation, Memory summary is available to users in the US with an active Google AI plan. The feature currently supports English. It can be accessed through the Gemini mobile app and the web version at gemini.google.com. Gadgets360 was able to use the feature on a free account.

Google has outlined certain requirements for users who want to access the Memory summary feature. The Google Support page says users must be signed in to Gemini with a personal Google account and should be at least 18 years old. The feature also requires Keep Activity and Memory to be enabled in the account settings. Users who have disabled either of these options may not be able to access the new functionality.

Users can manage their Google AI subscription through the Gemini app. Google has not yet shared details about when Memory summary will expand to additional languages.