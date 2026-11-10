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Google AI Studio Adds Google Maps Integration for Building Interactive Maps, Route Planning Apps

Developers can describe what they want to build, and AI Studio will enable the relevant Google Maps services.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 14:09 IST
Google AI Studio Adds Google Maps Integration for Building Interactive Maps, Route Planning Apps

Photo Credit: Google

Google's limits currently allow up to 100 API calls per day for each supported API

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Highlights
  • Google says developers can build mapping apps using Gemini prompts
  • AI Studio offers live previews to test mapping features instantly
  • Free sandbox quotas allow developers 100 API calls daily
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Google on Monday announced a new way for developers to add real-world location data and mapping features to applications built using its AI tools. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, developers will be able to access Google Maps Platform directly within Google AI Studio. This, as per Google, allows them to create interactive maps, local search tools, and route-planning applications without leaving the development environment. The integration is also claimed to simplify the process of configuring API credentials and connecting Google Cloud projects.

Google Maps Platform in AI Studio

In a blog post, Google announced that developers can now use Google Maps Platform directly within Google AI Studio. The integration lets users describe an application idea in a prompt and ask Gemini to build it with real-world geospatial information. Google said that AI Studio can automatically detect and connect an existing Google Cloud project or help users get started with the Maps Platform without requiring them to leave the workspace to configure billing and credentials.

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To use it, developers can describe what they want to build, and AI Studio will enable the relevant Google Maps services and securely connect the required API key. As per the company, it then generates an application with a live, interactive preview. This allows developers to test and refine their ideas within the same environment.

To demonstrate the possible use cases, Google has added working examples to the AI Studio gallery that developers can explore and customise. These include a City Immersive Tour, which uses interactive 3D maps, custom camera paths and location markers to showcase landmarks.

Another example, called Pet Grooming Route Optimizer, uses the Routes API to calculate multi-stop journeys for mobile service fleets while accounting for appointment times, priority stops and driver shift limits.

Google said developers can experiment with the integration without a credit card, thanks to built-in sandbox quotas. These limits currently allow up to 100 API calls per day for each supported API, with quotas resetting every 24 hours. The integration is available through Google AI Studio, where developers can begin building Maps-powered applications by prompting Gemini.

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Further reading: Google Maps, Google AI Studio, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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