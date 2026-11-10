Oppo has shared more details about its upcoming Pad Air 6 ahead of its China debut. The tablet is set to arrive with a large 12.1-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super processor and a 10,050mAh battery. It will also be available in Wi-Fi and cellular versions, with buyers getting three RAM and storage combinations to choose from. The company has listed the device on its Chinese online store ahead of the launch.

Oppo Pad Air 6 Specifications Revealed

The Oppo Pad Air 6 will arrive in Wi-Fi and 5G versions, carrying model numbers OPD2613 and OPD2614, respectively, the official listing confirms. Both will support Wi-Fi 6, while the 5G variant will also allow users to expand the storage.

Up front, the Oppo Pad Air 6 will sport a 12.1-inch LCD with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,980 pixels and a 7:5 aspect ratio. The screen will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz and offer a peak brightness of 900 nits and display up to 1 billion colours.

The tablet will use MediaTek's Dimensity 7360 Super chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Oppo Pad Air 6 will come in three configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. It will run Android 17-based ColorOS 17 out of the box and support face unlock.

For optics, the Oppo Pad Air 6 will feature an 8-megapixel camera on the front and another 8-megapixel sensor on the back. The rear camera will record videos at up to 1080p resolution at 30fps. For audio, the tablet will feature four speakers and two microphones.

A 10,050mAh battery will power the Oppo Pad Air 6, with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging. It will also work with UFCS and PPS charging standards, as well as 13.5W USB Power Delivery. The tablet will measure 266.01 x 192.77 x 6.89mm and weigh around 603g.

Oppo will offer the Pad Air 6 in Encounter Blue and Starlight Silver (translated from Chinese), with Soft Light versions of both colours also listed. It will debut in China on November 16 alongside the Reno 17 series and Watch 5. Pre-orders are already open on Oppo's Chinese online store, although pricing and the sale date are yet to be announced. The company has not confirmed plans to bring the tablet to India or other global markets.