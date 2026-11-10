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iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Dummy Units Leak, Revealing Camera Design Changes

The leaked video shows off what the tipster claims to be the final designs of upcoming iPhone models.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 14:07 IST
iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Dummy Units Leak, Revealing Camera Design Changes

Apple did not announce an iPhone 17 successor in 2026

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Highlights
  • iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 are expected to launch in summer of 2027
  • The iPhone Air 2 will get two rear cameras
  • The iPhone 18 is said to get a bigger display and battery
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Apple did not launch new models for its iPhone Air and iPhone 17 at its usual iPhone launch this year. However, several reports point to a staggered launch cycle for its iPhones in 2026, with the aforementioned models getting a separate launch event in spring of 2027. The rumours about the missing iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 have grown over time, with more details about the two upcoming smartphones emerging online. Now, a new video shows two dummy units of the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 revealing some interesting design changes.

iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 Dummy Models Leak Revealing Designs

A video posted on X by user Lusi Roy shows what the source claims are the finalised designs of the unannounced Apple iPhone Air 2 and the iPhone 18. The video shows two CNC-machined blocks of metal, which provide viewers with a clear idea of Apple's upcoming design changes for these models.

VoltIphone Air 2 Discussion
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The iPhone Air 2 appears as slim as its predecessor, the iPhone Air. The buttons and ports seem to be in the same positions as on the current iPhone Air. The same goes for the Face ID cutouts on the front. The big change is the chunky rear camera module, which now shows a gradual protrusion from the flat rear panel. The thick rear camera bump now has two cameras and, oddly, two extra cutouts on the camera plateau, which should be for the mic and the LED flash.

The iPhone 18 appears to be as big as the iPhone Air 2, meaning we could be looking at a standard iPhone 16 Plus-sized model for the base non-Pro iPhone going forward. Its camera design, as opposed to recent leaks, appears to be the same as with the iPhone 17 and does not get the large camera bump from the existing Pro models.

As per tipster Sanju Choudhary, the iPhone Air 2 will be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000). The tipster claims it will have a 6.55-inch ProMotion display with an anti-reflective coating. The phone is said to get the Apple A20 Pro chipset (with the C2 modem) and will be powered by a 3,500mAh battery. The iPhone Air 2 gets a 48-megapixel main camera and a new 48-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The same source also claims that the iPhone 18 will get a 6.3-inch ProMotion display with an anti-reflective coating and the Apple A20 chipset (with the C2 modem). The phone is expected to be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 93,000) and will be powered by a larger 4,430mAh battery that will support 40W wired charging along with MagSafe wireless charging. The phone will have a 48-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Since the above-mentioned specifications have not been confirmed by Apple, we request our readers to take the details with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18, Apple
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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