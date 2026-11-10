Apple did not launch new models for its iPhone Air and iPhone 17 at its usual iPhone launch this year. However, several reports point to a staggered launch cycle for its iPhones in 2026, with the aforementioned models getting a separate launch event in spring of 2027. The rumours about the missing iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 have grown over time, with more details about the two upcoming smartphones emerging online. Now, a new video shows two dummy units of the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 revealing some interesting design changes.

iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 Dummy Models Leak Revealing Designs

A video posted on X by user Lusi Roy shows what the source claims are the finalised designs of the unannounced Apple iPhone Air 2 and the iPhone 18. The video shows two CNC-machined blocks of metal, which provide viewers with a clear idea of Apple's upcoming design changes for these models.

The iPhone Air 2 appears as slim as its predecessor, the iPhone Air. The buttons and ports seem to be in the same positions as on the current iPhone Air. The same goes for the Face ID cutouts on the front. The big change is the chunky rear camera module, which now shows a gradual protrusion from the flat rear panel. The thick rear camera bump now has two cameras and, oddly, two extra cutouts on the camera plateau, which should be for the mic and the LED flash.

The iPhone 18 appears to be as big as the iPhone Air 2, meaning we could be looking at a standard iPhone 16 Plus-sized model for the base non-Pro iPhone going forward. Its camera design, as opposed to recent leaks, appears to be the same as with the iPhone 17 and does not get the large camera bump from the existing Pro models.

As per tipster Sanju Choudhary, the iPhone Air 2 will be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000). The tipster claims it will have a 6.55-inch ProMotion display with an anti-reflective coating. The phone is said to get the Apple A20 Pro chipset (with the C2 modem) and will be powered by a 3,500mAh battery. The iPhone Air 2 gets a 48-megapixel main camera and a new 48-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The same source also claims that the iPhone 18 will get a 6.3-inch ProMotion display with an anti-reflective coating and the Apple A20 chipset (with the C2 modem). The phone is expected to be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 93,000) and will be powered by a larger 4,430mAh battery that will support 40W wired charging along with MagSafe wireless charging. The phone will have a 48-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Since the above-mentioned specifications have not been confirmed by Apple, we request our readers to take the details with a pinch of salt.