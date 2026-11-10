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Vivo Said to Be Testing Smartphone With 12,000mAh Battery

Vivo is reportedly assessing two different design approaches for the upcoming foldable device.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 13:03 IST
Vivo Said to Be Testing Smartphone With 12,000mAh Battery

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Oppo could launch a new handset with a 12,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Vivo is reportedly mass-producing an 11,970mAh battery
  • The tipster has not disclosed the name of the handset
  • Leak also hinted at new iQOO flagship smartphone with a mid-sized display
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Many Android brands have started launching handsets with larger batteries in recent years. It appears that a Vivo phone may soon join the growing list of smartphones featuring 10,000mAh or larger batteries. A new leak from China suggests that the company is currently testing such a device. Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO are also said to be developing a next-generation foldable smartphone. Vivo's S2 FE features a 10,000mAh battery.

Vivo Is Testing a Phone With a 12,000mAh Battery

Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that a handset manufacturer referred to as the 'blue' brand has begun mass-producing a battery with a rated capacity of 11,970mAh. The reference is believed to point towards Vivo, although the tipster has not explicitly confirmed the company's identity.

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If the leak turns out to be true, Vivo could introduce a smartphone with a typical battery capacity of around 12,000mAh. However, the tipster has not disclosed the name of the handset or shared details about its launch timeline.

The leak also suggests that Vivo is exploring an even larger battery for a future smartphone with a bigger display. This indicates that the company could be considering high-capacity battery technology for more than one upcoming device.

The tipster in the follow-up comments offers details about Vivo's next-generation foldable smartphone, which is expected to arrive next year. The company is reportedly assessing different design approaches for the upcoming device. These include a traditional large-screen foldable form factor and a wider display design. Apart from Vivo's upcoming devices, Digital Chat Station has also hinted at a new iQOO flagship smartphone with a mid-sized display.

Separately, another report suggests that iQOO is developing a foldable smartphone with a wider display in the second half of next year. 

Recently, an Oppo smartphone has been spotted on the MIIT database, with the model number PNC110 and a 11,640mAh cell or a battery with a typical rated capacity of 12,000mAh.

In the last couple of months, several smartphone makers have launched phones with 10,000mAh or higher batteries. Vivo S2 FE features one of Vivo's largest batteries ever, packing a 10,000mAh battery. Oppo launched the Oppo A7 Pro Max in September with a 10,000mAh battery. Honor's Win series came with 10,000mAh batteries. The Honor Power 2 packs a 10,080mAh cell. The Realme P4 Power has a 10,001mAh battery.

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Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Foldable, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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