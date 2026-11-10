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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Leak Suggests Familiar Camera Configurations and Sensors: Report

Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ might feature the same camera sensors as their predecessors.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 15:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Leak Suggests Familiar Camera Configurations and Sensors: Report

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 could be powered by an Exynos 2700 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Pro might carry the same main camera
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 series might include four models
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Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched by the South Korean tech giant early next year. However, leaks regarding the technical specifications and features of the lineup have been surfacing online since last year. The 2027 lineup is said to include four models, with the addition of the new Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, which could be placed between the Plus and Ultra models. The standard model is expected to be powered by Samsung's next-generation Exynos chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process. Now, the camera configurations and sensors of the four Samsung Galaxy S27 series phones have been leaked, hinting at a familiar setup.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Camera Configuration (Expected)

SammyGuru has published details regarding the camera configurations and sensors of the Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. The leak suggests that the next-generation handsets will be borrowing various camera sensors from their predecessors, hinting at a similar setup. However, since the anticipated launch of the phones is still months away, one must take these details with a pinch of salt.

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The Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ could be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a Sony IMX955 or a Samsung S5KGNG sensor, the same as their predecessors. Moreover, the phones could also carry a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX564 sensor, which the company has used for the last two generations. The two will reportedly sport a telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom and a Samsung S5K3K1 sensor. On the front, the handsets are said to boast either a Samsung S5K3LU or Sony IMX874 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra are also expected to share various camera sensors. The two models could also feature a triple rear camera system, which would be a downgrade from the Galaxy S26 Ultra's quad-camera unit. The phones might feature a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back with a Samsung S5KHP6 sensor. Moreover, the handsets could sport a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with either a Samsung S5KJN3 or Sony IMX855 sensor.

One major difference between the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra could be the telephoto shooter. While the Pro model is expected to feature a Samsung S5K3LD telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom, the Ultra model might launch with either a Sony IMX855 or Samsung S5KJN3 telephoto sensor with up to 5x optical zoom. Both phones will reportedly be equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a Samsung S5K2P5 sensor.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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