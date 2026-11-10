Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched by the South Korean tech giant early next year. However, leaks regarding the technical specifications and features of the lineup have been surfacing online since last year. The 2027 lineup is said to include four models, with the addition of the new Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, which could be placed between the Plus and Ultra models. The standard model is expected to be powered by Samsung's next-generation Exynos chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process. Now, the camera configurations and sensors of the four Samsung Galaxy S27 series phones have been leaked, hinting at a familiar setup.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Camera Configuration (Expected)

SammyGuru has published details regarding the camera configurations and sensors of the Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. The leak suggests that the next-generation handsets will be borrowing various camera sensors from their predecessors, hinting at a similar setup. However, since the anticipated launch of the phones is still months away, one must take these details with a pinch of salt.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ could be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a Sony IMX955 or a Samsung S5KGNG sensor, the same as their predecessors. Moreover, the phones could also carry a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX564 sensor, which the company has used for the last two generations. The two will reportedly sport a telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom and a Samsung S5K3K1 sensor. On the front, the handsets are said to boast either a Samsung S5K3LU or Sony IMX874 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra are also expected to share various camera sensors. The two models could also feature a triple rear camera system, which would be a downgrade from the Galaxy S26 Ultra's quad-camera unit. The phones might feature a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back with a Samsung S5KHP6 sensor. Moreover, the handsets could sport a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with either a Samsung S5KJN3 or Sony IMX855 sensor.

One major difference between the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra could be the telephoto shooter. While the Pro model is expected to feature a Samsung S5K3LD telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom, the Ultra model might launch with either a Sony IMX855 or Samsung S5KJN3 telephoto sensor with up to 5x optical zoom. Both phones will reportedly be equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a Samsung S5K2P5 sensor.