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Google Plans to Update Android’s Digital Wellbeing Tool With ‘Weekly Insights’, Gemini AI Integration: Report

Digital Wellbeing on Android phones will reportedly present AI-generated summaries of screen-time metrics.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 14:09 IST
Google Plans to Update Android’s Digital Wellbeing Tool With ‘Weekly Insights’, Gemini AI Integration: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Digital Wellbeing update could bring Weekly Recap slides

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Highlights
  • Digital Wellbeing might get new Gemini AI tools
  • Weekly Wrap tool could be renamed to Weekly Insights
  • Google has yet to confirm the upcoming features
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Google is updating the built-in Digital Wellbeing tool on Android devices, according to a report. The update is said to upgrade the tool with an interactive summary, which was earlier expected to be released with the “Weekly Wrap” moniker. The feature will reportedly launch within Digital Wellbeing as Weekly Insights. Further, the Mountain View-based tech giant is said to be preparing for deeper Gemini AI integration into Digital Wellbeing. The tool could soon provide AI-generated summaries of screen-time data. The new feature was spotted in a beta version of Digital Wellbeing, adding to the rumours. It is said to continue displaying how a user spent their time using the device.

Google Could Upgrade Digital Wellbeing

Android Authority reports that Google has started working on a new update for the built-in Digital Wellbeing tool. The upcoming features are currently being tested as part of the Digital Wellbeing v1.50.1015162751 beta version, the report highlights. The beta version reportedly renames the Weekly Wrap feature to Weekly Insights. The feature is said to provide AI-generated summaries for “raw screen-time metrics”.

Further, Digital Wellbeing's Weekly Insights tool is said to lay the groundwork for deeper Gemini AI integration. After being enabled, Weekly Insights will reportedly send a notification to users every week. Android users can tap on the alert to see multiple “recap slides”. The first slide will reportedly present screen-time data from the past week, along with a daily average screen time for browsers, tools, communication, and “other”.

A bar graph could provide details of days with the highest screen time. The second slide will reportedly be called “App Time”, which might show how a user spent their time between the browsers and social media apps. It might also present the exact time difference a user spent between the two platforms.

The third slide will reportedly be called App Opens. Also integrated within Digital Wellbeing, the App Time slide is said to show how many times an app was opened by an Android user. Lastly, the Weekly Insights tool will provide suggestions on how a user can improve their “digital wellbeing”. It might provide an option to explore settings with Gemini AI's help.

Users will reportedly be able to disable and enable Weekly Insights directly from the Digital Wellbeing page. However, since these features are still being tested, it is unclear when they will be released to users. More details are expected to surface online soon.

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Further reading: Digital Wellbeing, Android, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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