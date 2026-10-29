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Google Adds Immersive Explorations to Gemini, Letting Students Explore Science and History

Gemini's immersive explorations feature will allow users to explore topics ranging from microscopic systems to deep space.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 17:31 IST
Google Adds Immersive Explorations to Gemini, Letting Students Explore Science and History

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini's Immersive Explorations cover a range of subjects

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Highlights
  • Gemini now has a new “immersive explorations” feature
  • Google also plans to introduce audio narration to this feature
  • The immersive explorations feature is available in English and Hindi
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Google has introduced a new immersive explorations feature in the Gemini app. As the name implies, the new feature, designed for students, offers an interactive way to learn about different subjects like history, engineering, and space through visual experiences. The immersive explorations in the Gemini app allow users to explore topics from microscopic systems to deep space, with interactive scenes. It is currently available in select languages, including English, Indonesian, and Hindi.

Gemini's New Immersive Explorations Feature

Google, in a blog post on Wednesday, announced the immersive explorations feature in the Gemini app. The company says the new feature gives users an interactive, visual way to explore topics layer-by-layer, from microscopic systems to deep space and more. This is expected to be useful for students learning about complex subjects.

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Users can access the library in the Gemini student hub by clicking on “Try immersive explorations”. Google said the experiences will also be accessible directly within Gemini chat conversations soon.

The interactive scenes cover a range of topics. Google says the new feature will allow users to trace trade routes on the Silk Road, the internals of a jet engine, and study the physics of lightning. Tapping labels within a scene will show users different levels of detail. Google confirmed that the Immersive explorations will soon include audio narration to guide users.

The immersive explorations feature is available in English, Indonesian, Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, French and Simplified Chinese. Users accessing Gemini in other languages currently get an English-language experience. Support for additional languages is expected to arrive later.

The announcement comes shortly after Google launched its new AI model Gemini 4 Carbon. It is initially available to a select group of cybersecurity experts. The Gemini 4 Carbon will be offered at $2 (roughly Rs. 191) per million input tokens and $10 (roughly Rs. 953) per million output tokens.

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Further reading: Google Gemini, Gemini, Gemini immersive explorations, Immersive Explorations Feature, Immersive Explorations
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Google Adds Immersive Explorations to Gemini, Letting Students Explore Science and History
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