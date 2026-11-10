The OnePlus 16 was launched in China recently, and rumours about its potential successor have already begun surfacing. A tipster claims that the purported handset, dubbed OnePlus 17, could adopt a wider display. With this move, OnePlus is believed to be moving away from the tall, narrow display format seen on several recent smartphones. As per the tipster, the OnePlus 17 could join a growing group of Android flagships that prioritise a wider screen for gaming and other content.

OnePlus 17 Display Leak

According to a post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the OnePlus 17 could be among five high-performance smartphones with wide displays expected to arrive next year. The tipster suggested that the wider screen format would offer a broader field of view while gaming, although he did not share details about the display size, resolution, or aspect ratio.

The tipster's post was tagged OnePlus 17, which makes it the first known leak to directly associate the company's next numbered flagship.

The latest claim follows an earlier post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) in late October, which suggested that OnePlus could skip a direct successor to the OnePlus 15T and introduce a wide-screen smartphone instead.

The rumoured design would also mark a departure from the display proportions commonly used on recent OnePlus flagships. The OnePlus 15, for instance, features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 16 has a similar-sized screen but a higher 185Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 16 was launched in China last month. However, it has yet to arrive in India and global markets. According to a recent leak, OnePlus India executives recently held a “closed-door” meeting in Maharashtra's Mumbai to discuss the launch of the OnePlus 16 in India. This suggests that the unveiling of the flagship OnePlus smartphone could still be on the cards, contrary to earlier reports.

The rumour mill also suggests that the OnePlus could be priced between Rs. 1,30,000 and Rs. 1,40,000. If accurate, it would be a massive price jump over its predecessor, which is currently listed on the OnePlus India online store at a starting price of Rs. 84,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, going up to Rs. 93,999 for the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB model.

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