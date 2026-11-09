With the Vivo X500 series announced in China and the X500 Ultra around the corner, Vivo is gearing up to launch its X500 series of devices in India. After receiving Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification (which usually takes place closer to the India launch), a tipster has shared the “tentative” launch price tags of every X500 model set to be announced in India. This short list also includes a few variants of each model and also hints at a Master Photography Edition, which we guess would be similar to the Photography Kit announced with the X300 Ultra in India.

Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max India Prices Leaked

Tipster Sanju Choudhary has put up a post on X revealing the various Vivo X500 series models and their variants. The post clarifies that these are “tentative” launch prices, hinting that the final price tags could be a bit different. The source also mentions that Vivo will offer exclusive offline discounts over the listed launch price tags.

As per the post, the Vivo X500 in the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant may be priced at Rs. 1,19,999. There is no mention of any other variant hinting that it may be the only on sale when launched. The Vivo X500 Pro may also be available in a sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, priced at Rs. 1,49,999.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max may be announced in two variants. The Vivo X500 Pro Max 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is listed at Rs. 1,59,999, while the 512GB storage variant is listed at Rs. 1,79,999. The Vivo X500 Pro Max will also be available in a separate “master set” which is said to be priced at Rs. 2,29,999. The tipster could be referring to a Photography Kit, which should include the case, mount, and two teleconverter lenses, as was announced with the Vivo X300 Ultra back in May this year.

As you can tell, the price tags have risen compared to the X300 series.

The Vivo X300 was launched in December 2025 at Rs. 75,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant was launched at Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999 respectively. The Vivo X300 Pro (launched on the same day) was available in a single 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 1,09,999 in India. In May 2026, the company released its Vivo X300 Ultra model, priced at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Photography Kit, which included two teleconverter lenses was priced at Rs. 2,09,999.

Given the launch of the ‘Pro Max' model like Oppo did this year, it remains unclear if Vivo will launch its ‘Ultra' model in India.