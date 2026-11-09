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Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Prices Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Prices Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 16:52 IST
Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Prices Leaked Ahead of India Launch

The successor to the Vivo X300 Ultra (pictured) may not be a part of the X500 series launch in India

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Highlights
  • Vivo’s X500 series of smartphones are expected to launch soon
  • The Vivo X500 Ultra is missing from the leaked price list
  • The Vivo X500 Pro Max may be available with a Photography Kit
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With the Vivo X500 series announced in China and the X500 Ultra around the corner, Vivo is gearing up to launch its X500 series of devices in India. After receiving Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification (which usually takes place closer to the India launch), a tipster has shared the “tentative” launch price tags of every X500 model set to be announced in India. This short list also includes a few variants of each model and also hints at a Master Photography Edition, which we guess would be similar to the Photography Kit announced with the X300 Ultra in India.

Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max India Prices Leaked

Tipster Sanju Choudhary has put up a post on X revealing the various Vivo X500 series models and their variants. The post clarifies that these are “tentative” launch prices, hinting that the final price tags could be a bit different. The source also mentions that Vivo will offer exclusive offline discounts over the listed launch price tags.

Voltvivo X500 Discussion
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As per the post, the Vivo X500 in the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant may be priced at Rs. 1,19,999. There is no mention of any other variant hinting that it may be the only on sale when launched. The Vivo X500 Pro may also be available in a sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, priced at Rs. 1,49,999.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max may be announced in two variants. The Vivo X500 Pro Max 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is listed at Rs. 1,59,999, while the 512GB storage variant is listed at Rs. 1,79,999. The Vivo X500 Pro Max will also be available in a separate “master set” which is said to be priced at Rs. 2,29,999. The tipster could be referring to a Photography Kit, which should include the case, mount, and two teleconverter lenses, as was announced with the Vivo X300 Ultra back in May this year.

As you can tell, the price tags have risen compared to the X300 series.

The Vivo X300 was launched in December 2025 at Rs. 75,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant was launched at Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999 respectively. The Vivo X300 Pro (launched on the same day) was available in a single 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 1,09,999 in India. In May 2026, the company released its Vivo X300 Ultra model, priced at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Photography Kit, which included two teleconverter lenses was priced at Rs. 2,09,999.

Given the launch of the ‘Pro Max' model like Oppo did this year, it remains unclear if Vivo will launch its ‘Ultra' model in India.

Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Versatile cameras and feature-rich
  • Camera kit to extend usability
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good camera-focused design with IP68/IP69 rating
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Teleconverter lenses sold separately are also costly
  • Not for everyone
Read detailed Vivo X300 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Ultra, Vivo
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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