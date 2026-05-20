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Google I/O 2026: Docs Live Brings Gemini Voice AI to Gmail, Docs and Keep

These features will begin rolling out this summer in the US in English on Android and iOS for Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 May 2026 09:29 IST
Google I/O 2026: Docs Live Brings Gemini Voice AI to Gmail, Docs and Keep

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini can pull data from Gmail, Drive, Chat and the web

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Highlights
  • Docs Live lets users create and edit documents using voice
  • Gmail Live answers spoken questions using information from emails
  • Google Keep organises voice notes into lists automatically
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Google introduced Docs Live at Google I/O 2026, bringing Gemini-powered conversational AI to Gmail, Google Docs and Google Keep. The new feature lets users speak naturally to draft documents, search their inbox, and organise notes without typing. Google said these voice tools will roll out this summer to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, while Google Workspace business customers will get access through a preview programme.

Google Adds Gemini Voice Features to Gmail, Google Docs and Keep

At Google I/O 2026, the company showed how Docs Live can turn spoken thoughts into a structured document inside Google Docs. Users can talk through ideas, brainstorm freely, and ask Gemini to create an outline or generate a first draft. They can then use follow-up voice commands to rewrite sections, change the tone, or add more details.

Google said Docs Live can also pull relevant information from Gmail, Drive, Chat and the web if users grant permission. This allows Gemini to incorporate context from existing files and emails while preparing a document.

The company is also extending the same conversational experience to Gmail with Gmail Live. The feature allows users to ask questions such as what their flight gate number is or what updates they have received from a school. Gemini will search the inbox, summarise the relevant emails, and answer in a natural voice.

Google Keep is getting a similar upgrade, where users will be able to record spoken thoughts, and Gemini will automatically turn them into organised notes and lists. If the voice input covers several topics, Keep can separate them into individual notes.

The Mountain View-based tech giant said these features will begin rolling out this summer in the US, in English, on Android and iOS, for Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers. Google Workspace business customers will also receive access through a preview release.

Alongside these announcements, Google introduced Google Pics for image generation and editing, updates to AI Inbox, and Gemini Spark, a new AI agent designed to perform tasks across Workspace apps under a user's direction. Google and Samsung showcased Gemini-powered Android XR smart glasses as well, with voice assistance, live translation, and support for both Android and iOS devices. The company also unveiled the Gemini 3.5 series and Gemini Omni, introducing more capable AI models for coding, agentic tasks, and multimodal video generation and editing.

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Further reading: Google Docs Live, Google Docs, AI, Google, Google Gemini, Gmail, Google Keep
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google I/O 2026: Google, Samsung Showcase Gemini-Powered Android XR Smart Glasses
Google I/O 2026: Docs Live Brings Gemini Voice AI to Gmail, Docs and Keep
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