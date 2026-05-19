Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will launch in India soon as the first smartphone from the company's Redmi Turbo series to arrive in the country. The handset is expected to debut as a performance-focused offering with a large battery and several flagship-level features. A recent leak suggests that the Indian variant will retain the same specifications as the model launched in China. The Redmi Turbo 5 is also confirmed to be available in India through Amazon.

Redmi Turbo 5 India Variant Tipped to Match China Model

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) said in an X post the Redmi Turbo 5 will launch in India in early June. He added that the Indian variant will offer the same specifications as the Chinese model, which was introduced in China in January alongside the Turbo 5 Max variant. The tipster claimed that Xiaomi may introduce a few additional products alongside the Redmi Turbo 5 in the country.

According to the tipster, the Redmi Turbo 5 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset and run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

The tipster further suggests that the Indian variant of the Redmi Turbo 5 will carry a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is also tipped to pack a 7,560mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Xiaomi India has confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will launch in the country soon as the first Redmi Turbo series smartphone, and Amazon has already listed a dedicated microsite for the handset. The teaser images show the handset in a black colourway with a flat rear panel and two rear camera sensors placed separately in the top-left corner. The images also show an LED flash module and Redmi branding on the back, while the power button and volume rocker appear on the right edge.

The Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The Chinese version of the phone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1,268 x 2,756 pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness.

In China, the Redmi Turbo 5 handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. For photography, the Chinese model includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The handset supports 100W wired and 27W wired reverse charging.