The Fire TV Stick HD debuts Amazon’s redesigned Fire TV interface, which includes a tile-based layout and horizontal-scrolling interface.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD was launched in India on Tuesday as the e-commerce giant's latest affordable streaming device. It is claimed to deliver over 30 percent faster performance compared to the previous-generation HD model, along with introducing support for HDR10+, Wi-Fi 6, and Xbox cloud gaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD also brings the redesigned Fire TV experience with a cleaner interface and improved navigation. It supports up to 1080p 60fps streaming along with Dolby-encoded audio.
The price of the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD in India is set at Rs. 4,999. It is currently available for purchase through Amazon.in, Blinkit, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto. Retail availability of the streaming device is expected soon.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD supports full-HD (1080p) streaming at up to 60fps. The streaming device comes with support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, AV1, VP9, H.265, and H.264 video formats. It is powered by a quad-core processor operating at 1.7GHz, paired with 8GB of onboard storage.
On the connectivity front, Amazon has equipped the Fire TV Stick HD with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The latter enables users to pair Bluetooth-enabled accessories such as headphones, speakers, and gaming controllers with the device.
The Fire TV Stick HD also debuts Amazon's redesigned Fire TV interface. It has the tile-based layout and a horizontal-scrolling interface that lists apps, films, shows, and other content, which was previously seen with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select (review). Amazon says the updated experience is designed to help users spend less time browsing and more time streaming.
The streaming device is bundled with an Alexa Voice Remote. It is said to support voice commands for opening apps, controlling playback, checking weather updates, managing reminders, and controlling Alexa-compatible smart home devices such as lights, fans, ACs, and security cameras.
Apart from this, Amazon has also introduced support for Xbox cloud gaming on the Fire TV Stick HD. This means users can pair a compatible Bluetooth controller and access cloud-enabled Xbox titles through the Xbox app without needing a dedicated console. However, an Xbox Game Pass subscription is required to access the feature.
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