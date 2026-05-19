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Moto G37, Moto G37 Power Launched in India With Dimensity 6400 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Customers can purchase the Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power with an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on IDFC, ICICI, and SBI Credit Card transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 May 2026 12:07 IST
Moto G37, Moto G37 Power Launched in India With Dimensity 6400 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto G37 (left) and Moto G37 Power (right)

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Highlights
  • Moto G37 and G37 Power come with IP64 dust and splash resistance
  • Both handsets run on Android 16
  • G37 has a 5,200mAh battery, while G37 Power packs a 7,000mAh cell
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Motorola on Tuesday launched the Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power in India. The handsets are part of the company's latest G-series lineup in the country and are aimed at entry-level smartphone buyers. The Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. The former packs a 5,200mAh battery, while the latter ships with a 7,000mAh cell. Both handsets run on Android 16.

Moto G37, Moto G37 Power Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Moto G37 and G37 Power run on Android 16. Both handsets sport an 8-bit 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 264ppi pixel density, 120Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,050 nits peak brightness (HBM), and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Motorola G-series phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC. The G37 has 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, while the G37 Power comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both phones support RAM expansion up to 12GB using the RAM Boost feature, along with expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power come with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. The secondary camera is a 2-in-1 light sensor, comprising an ambient light sensor and a flicker detector. On the front, they have an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Motorola handsets include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Moto G37 measures 166.23 x 76.50 x 7.85mm and tips the scales at 191g. The Moto G37 Power, meanwhile, comes in at 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.89mm and weighs 215g.

Both the G37 and G37 Power have an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating, along with MIL-STD-810H certification. The handsets come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Motorola G37 packs a 5,200mAh battery with 20W fast charging, while the G37 Power has a larger 7,000mAh cell with faster 30W wired charging. The phones also support reverse wired charging at 6W.

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Further reading: Moto G37, Moto G37 Price in India, Moto G37 Specifications, Moto G37 Power, Moto G37 Power Price in India, Moto G37 Power Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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