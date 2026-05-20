Google I/O 2026, the latest edition of the Mountain View-based tech giant's developer conference, was hosted by the company on Friday. During the keynote, Google's head Sundar Pichai announced various new AI features and tools for Google products. Moreover, the company executive revealed the number of tokens the tech giant is now processing per month to provide AI-generated results for its users, which is up seven times from the same month last year. On top of this, the tech giant has introduced more Gemini-powered tools across its products, including YouTube, Gmail, and Search. The company has also released its latest Gemini 3.5 Flash model.

During the Google I/O 2026 developer conference, Pichai revealed that Google now processes more than 3.2 quadrillion tokens per month, which is claimed to be a seven times increase from the same period last year. For reference, the tech giant was processing 480 trillion tokens per month by May 2025, while processing 9.7 trillion tokens per month in the same period in 2024.

Gemini 3.5 Flash, Gemini Omni, Gemini Spark

Moreover, the company has also unveiled its Gemini 3.5 series models, starting with the Gemini 3.5 Flash, which is currently available to all users globally in the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search. Meanwhile, developers can use the model in the Antigravity platform and in the Gemini application programming interface (API) via the AI Studio and Android Studio. Meanwhile, the company plans to release the Gemini 3.5 Pro model next month.

The new Gemini 3.5 Flash model is claimed to be four times faster than comparable frontier models. Meanwhile, it is positioned to cost significantly less in AI costs. Google claimed that Gemini 3.5 Flash was able to generate an operating system in 12 hours.

Coming to Google's new video generation model, Gemini Omni can combine multimodal inputs into a single prompt to generate a video. The tech giant highlighted that users can input a reference video, image, text, and audio input within a prompt, explain the shot and the camera angle, and Gemini Omni will generate a video for them. It is now available to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra users globally via the Gemini app and Google Flow.

Additionally, Google has also launched the new Gemini Spark tool, which is positioned as the company's new “personal AI agent”. Powered by Google's Gemini 3.5, the new tool is reportedly capable of taking action on a user's behalf and performing “long-running” tasks in the background. Users do not have to keep their devices open to keep the agent running, as it runs on dedicated virtual machines on Google Cloud. It will be integrated into other Google tools, too.

New AI Features in Google Workspace

Google's Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Keep are getting upgraded with the new AI tools, allowing users to initiate natural language queries. Users can ask Gemini in the Google Workspace apps to brainstorm on a topic of their choice or organise their thoughts using text and voice commands. Additionally, the company is also integrating Gemini Spark into these platforms. The features will be rolled out to users in the summer.

Moreover, Google Pics has been introduced as the tech giant's image creation and editing tool, which is powered by Google's Nano Banana model. It is capable of object segmentation, text editing, and translation. Google Pics will be available in Google Workspace platforms.

Lastly, the company is explaining the AI Inbox functionality in Gmail to Google AI Plus and Pro subscribers with new features like personalised draft replies and instant file access, along with the ability to mark individual tasks as done, dismissing unhelpful suggestions, and marking all emails in a given topic as read with a single click.

(This is a developing story...)