Airtel, on Tuesday, introduced a new service for postpaid users aimed at providing uninterrupted and reliable connectivity. Dubbed Priority Postpaid, the new service leverages 5G network slicing to offer access to a fastlane connectivity even in high traffic demand situations. With the launch, the telecom service provider has become the first in India to introduce slicing-based 5G services. It is a mobile-only service and is available across all postpaid plans. Existing users will be upgraded to the new service automatically.

Airtel Introduces Priority Postpaid Service

In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), the telecom giant announced the launch of Priority Postpaid, highlighting that it is a “first-of-its-kind service in India powered by advanced 5G slicing technology, delivering a superior and more dependable network experience for postpaid customers.” It is currently available across all postpaid plans, starting with the individual plan at Rs. 449.

Apart from regular benefits, such as unlimited data and calling, 3,000 SMS, as well as fraud detection and spam alert services, Airtel will also offer priority on 5G with its “fastlane technology.” As the name suggests, the new service is focused on ensuring reliable connectivity no matter where the user is.

This means even if the user is in a crowded market or attending a concert, they will not experience any network dips. This means stronger connectivity on calls, sending SMS, and while using the Internet. This is ideal for those who find themselves in crowded environments regularly and prefer uninterrupted access to the network.

The service uses 5G network slicing, a first in the country. It is an advanced network architecture where operators can split a single physical access point into multiple virtual networks. This means every user gets a parallel network with an end-to-end pipeline to meet specific performance requirements.

“Priority Postpaid is our latest innovation powered by the 5G slicing technology. It provides a superior, more reliable, and dependable experience to our customers — whether they are attending a client call in traffic, or streaming at a packed concert, or booking a cab in a crowded market,” said Shashwat Sharma, MD & CEO, Airtel India.

Notably, Airtel's prepaid users or those who wish to switch to the service can do so via the Airtel Thanks app or by visiting the company's retail stores. The Priority service is available on all 5G standalone (SA)-enabled smartphones.