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Google I/O 2026: Google, Samsung Showcase Gemini-Powered Android XR Smart Glasses

Google and Samsung's smart glasses will support both Android and iOS devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 May 2026 00:20 IST
Google I/O 2026: Google, Samsung Showcase Gemini-Powered Android XR Smart Glasses

Photo Credit: Google

Google showcased two designs of its smart glasses at I/O 2026

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Highlights
  • The initial audio-focused glasses variant will launch later this Fall
  • Users can capture photos and videos using voice commands
  • The smart glasses will support both Android and iOS devices
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Google and Samsung showcased their next-generation smart glasses at the Google I/O 2026 keynote on Tuesday. The product is part of the expanding Android XR ecosystem, designed for extended reality (XR) devices. The companies announced two categories of AI-powered glasses: audio glasses and display glasses, both powered by Gemini AI. The smart glasses are aimed at delivering hands-free assistance without requiring users to look at their smartphones constantly.

Gemini-Powered Android XR Smart Glasses

According to Google's blog post, there are two categories of intelligent eyewear. The first consists of audio glasses, similar to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which provide spoken assistance through built-in speakers. Meanwhile, the second category includes display-equipped smart glasses that are capable of showing contextual visual information directly to users.

Google confirmed that the audio-focused variant will arrive first later this Fall. Both companies have partnered with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for the initial lineup of smart glasses, and full collections will be released later this year.

The smart glasses are designed to serve as a companion device connected to smartphones. As such, they support messaging, calls, and notification summaries without requiring users to take out their phones. Google said the glasses use private over-ear speakers for audio playback, calls, and music streaming. They also include real-time translation support capable of translating spoken conversations while matching the original speaker's tone and pitch. Users can similarly translate written text on menus or street signs directly through the glasses.

Gemini can be toggled by either saying “Hey Google” or by tapping the side of the glasses frame. Once activated, the AI assistant can analyse surroundings, answer questions about objects and locations, and assist with everyday tasks.

A headlining feature is contextual visual understanding. This means users can ask Gemini questions about nearby restaurants, weather formations, parking signs, or other objects within their field of view. The glasses can also provide turn-by-turn navigation directions based on the user's location and orientation. Additionally, Gemini is capable of adding stops to routes or suggesting nearby restaurants based on preferences.

The smart glasses support AI-assisted photography, too. Users can capture photos and videos through voice commands, and then leverage Gemini tools like Nano Banana to remove unwanted objects or apply other edits. Google also confirmed that the glasses will support both Android and iOS devices.

The company added that the smart glasses are the fruit of Google's Gemini AI platform, Samsung's hardware engineering expertise, and the design philosophies of premium eyewear manufacturers.

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Further reading: Google Smart Glasses, Samsung Smart Glasses, XR, Smart Glasses, Gemini, Google IO 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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