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Vivo S60 Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design and Key Details

Vivo S60 is teased to carry a dual rear camera system.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 May 2026 15:18 IST
Vivo S60 Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design and Key Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Han Boxiao

Vivo S60 will feature a unibody glass design

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Highlights
  • Vivo S60 will be backed by a 7,200mAh battery
  • Vivo S60 will feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • The company has yet to reveal the chipset
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Vivo S60 will be launched in China at the end of this month, the tech firm announced on Tuesday. As part of the launch date announcement, the smartphone maker has also revealed the design of the upcoming handset, which is shown to feature a rectangular rear camera module. This comes a day after a company executive revealed that the Vivo S60 will ship with a significantly larger battery than the Vivo S50, which was launched in the country in December last year with a 6,500mAh cell. Moreover, it is confirmed to be equipped with a 3D ultrasonic scanner for security.

Vivo S60 Set to Launch in China on May 29

In a post on Weibo, the smartphone maker has announced that the upcoming Vivo S60 will be launched in China on May 29 at 7:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST). Along with the launch date, the tech firm has also revealed the rear design of its soon-to-be-unveiled S series smartphone.

The handset appears with a rectangular rear camera module, featuring a dual camera system and an LED flash. Additionally, the Vivo S60 is teased to sport a flat rear panel, with the centred company branding placed at the bottom of the panel. The Vivo S60 is shown in a white colour option, which will also feature shades of blue on the back. It will boast a “unibody cold-carved glass” design. Meanwhile, a power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the phone.

This comes a day after Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao revealed that the Vivo S60 will be backed by a 7,200mAh Blue Ocean battery. It will support Vivo's “Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0” (translated from Chinese) for thermal management while charging and “Micro Electric Wizard 2.0”, which will save the user's task before the phone runs out of battery. The phone will also ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is confirmed to boast a dual-speaker setup, an IR blaster, and an X-linear vibration motor for improved haptics.

The Vivo S60 is also confirmed to arrive with support for 90W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. As previously mentioned, the smartphone will feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. According to the smartphone maker, the Vivo S60 will be launched as the first handset in its price range to be equipped with a 3D fingerprint sensor as standard. It will also offer a recognition time of 0.1 seconds and an input time of 1 second.

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Further reading: Vivo S60, Vivo, Vivo S60 Specifications, Vivo S60 Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vivo S60 Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design and Key Details
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