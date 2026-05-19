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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Tipped to Include New Pro Model; Galaxy S27 Ultra Said to Offer Hardware Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will reportedly feature a redesigned rear camera layout.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 May 2026 19:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Tipped to Include New Pro Model; Galaxy S27 Ultra Said to Offer Hardware Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 family tipped to arrive with four models
  • Samsung is expected to position the Galaxy S27 Pro as a premium model
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to be lighter than its predecessor
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Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series usually arrives with three smartphones — a base, Plus, and Ultra models. Now, a new leak indicates that next year's Galaxy S27 family will launch with four models, including a new Galaxy S27 Pro variant. The lineup will likely comprise the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Ultra, and the new Galaxy S27 Pro. Samsung is expected to position the Galaxy S27 Pro as a premium model that is likely to share many of its features with the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra. The new leak also claims that the Ultra model will feature upgraded rear camera sensors and a redesigned camera layout. 

Samsung May Introduce Galaxy S27 Pro

As per a new post on Naver, a South Korean online platform, the Galaxy S27 series will feature a new Pro model and the Galaxy S27 Ultra will come with a few upgrades over its predecessor. The Galaxy S27 Pro is said to be a compact model with a 6.4-inch display. As per the post, the phone will likely feature a new camera sensor, a thin profile, and presumably larger battery than the one seen on Galaxy S26 base model.   

Samsung could position the Galaxy S27 Pro between the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra models. The new smartphone is expected to be a high-end model that shares most of its hardware with the Galaxy S27 Ultra sibling. However, the Pro variant will reportedly not support the S Pen.

Additionally, the leak claims that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will arrive with a redesigned rear camera layout. The South Korean tech giant could pack a significantly larger battery in the upcoming model, replacing the 5,000mAh unit used in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Further, despite the larger cell, the handset is said to be lighter than its predecessor while maintaining nearly the same thickness. The cost of display materials will reportedly affect both the hardware choices of the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro surfaced on online last month, claiming the phone would feature the company's Privacy Display technology. However, with the Galaxy S27 series still far from launch, it remains unclear whether Samsung will launch a new Pro model next year. The company is said to be testing Galaxy S27 Ultra with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera featuring a variable aperture system.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Series, Samsung Galaxy S27
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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