Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • India to Legislate AI Regulations Soon, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report

India to Legislate AI Regulations Soon, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report

The Union Minister said the process of legislation could begin as soon as the general elections are concluded.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 April 2024 12:22 IST
India to Legislate AI Regulations Soon, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a self-regulatory body for AI will not be enough

Highlights
  • The government of India is said to bring “very balanced” AI laws
  • Recently, the EU passed its AI Act which will come into force in May 2024
  • India has seen a rise in cases of deepfakes in the last year
Advertisement

India could start the process of legislating artificial intelligence (AI) regulations right after the conclusion of the general elections, the Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, as per a report. India has been planning to create some sort of regulatory framework to tackle various issues that have surfaced with the rise of technology. Notably, this comes just a month after the Indian government issued an advisory asking tech companies to seek “explicit permission” before deploying under-testing or unreliable AI models in the country.

That advisory was later withdrawn, and tech companies were asked to include visible labels containing “possible inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated”. Now, in an interview with the Economic Times, Vaishnaw explained the government's plans to create a larger regulatory structure for AI. He said, “One thought is to form a self-regulatory body. But we don't think that would be enough. We think that this regulation should be done by legislative method. We have already consulted the industry. After elections, we will launch a formal consultation process and move towards legislation.”

The minister also said that the regulations would be “very balanced” and ensure that the creativity of the innovators was not stifled. However, highlighting copyright, financial, and commercial implications, he said that regulations were necessary.

In the last year, since AI became mainstream, incidents of deepfakes have seen a marked rise. For the unversed, deepfakes are any synthetic media — images, videos, or audio — that are digitally manipulated or enhanced to give the likeness of a living personality, likely to spread misinformation. One of the earliest cases involved actor Rashmika Mandanna, whose digitally altered video was posted online, sparking a debate on public safety. Other celebrities such as actor Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and dancer and influencer Nora Fatehi have also fallen victim to deepfakes.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the challenge of preserving intellectual property, an issue which has already become widespread in the US. Famous authors such as Margaret Atwood, Jonathan Franzen, and James Patterson are part of thousands of writers who have written signed letters to tech giants building AI models, asking them not to use their copyrighted work to train the AI or to let it generate content in their style, as per a report. The New York Times also filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft for using its news articles unauthorised to train its chatbot.

In India, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) sent a letter to the government seeking copyright protection against AI models, as per an earlier report by ET. These challenges are expected to be addressed through the planned AI regulation.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI, Artificial intelligence, AI regulation, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 16 Pro Models' Thinner Bezels Pose Challenge to Apple Suppliers: Report

Related Stories

India to Legislate AI Regulations Soon, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Design and Camera Layout Leaks Online: See Images Here
  2. iPhone 16 Pro's Thin Bezels Might Pose a Challenge to Apple's Suppliers
  3. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set for This Date
  4. Vivo X100s Pro, Vivo X100s Spotted on Certification Sites; Launch Expected Soon
  5. Tecno Camon 30 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  6. Android 15 Could Refresh Status Bar Icons for the First Time in a Decade
#Latest Stories
  1. India to Legislate AI Regulations Soon, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report
  2. Realme 12X 5G Special Sale in India Today Ahead of Scheduled April 10 First Sale: Check Price, Offers
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Models' Thinner Bezels Pose Challenge to Apple Suppliers: Report
  4. Vivo X100s Pro, Vivo X100s Spotted on Google Play Console, MIIT Listings; Launch Could Be Imminent
  5. Redmi K80 Series Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 5,500mAH Battery
  6. Android 15 Could Arrive With Redesigned Status Bar Icons, Haptic Feedback for Quick Settings: Report
  7. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for April 12
  8. Vodafone Idea Launches Cloud Play, a Cloud Gaming Service for iOS and Android
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Offer Same Battery, Charging Speed as Galaxy Z Fold 5
  10. Facebook Revamps the Video Player on Its Mobile Apps, Adds Consistent Full-Screen Mode, New Controls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »