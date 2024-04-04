Technology News
  Google's Gemini AI Is Said to Bring a Reply Suggestion Feature to the Gmail app on Android: Report

Google’s Gemini AI Is Said to Bring a Reply Suggestion Feature to the Gmail app on Android: Report

As per the report, the AI feature could be added to the Gemini Advanced subscription.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2024 17:39 IST
Google’s Gemini AI Is Said to Bring a Reply Suggestion Feature to the Gmail app on Android: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google’s Gemini Advanced subscription costs Rs. 1,950 per month

Highlights
  • The feature was found within the Gmail for Android app
  • It will allow Android users to send custom quick replies to emails
  • Gemini AI already offers an AI email drafting feature for Gmail
Google could be working on a feature for its Gemini Advanced subscribers, who have access to its Gemini Ultra artificial intelligence (AI) model and other bundled features. As per a report, the AI tool in the Gmail for Android app will now be able to suggest replies for emails in the inbox to save users from reading and drafting replies for all the emails. This feature is said to be under development but is expected to roll out to users soon.

According to a report by PiunikaWeb, in collaboration with tipster AssembleDebug, the feature was found hidden within the Gmail app. When a user opens an email on the app and clicks on a reply option to open the text field, a new panel opens right above the box. Labelled “Reply suggestions from Gemini”, the panel shows custom replies which appear to be based on the content in the email.

reply suggestion piunikaweb Gemini Reply Suggestions

Gemini AI's reply suggestion feature
Photo Credit: PiunikaWeb

 

Based on the screenshots shared by the publication, it seems the replies do not utilise the full extent of the generative AI, as sharing an email to the web interface of Gemini creates a more detailed response. However, this does save time as the suggestions appear right on top automatically, as per the report. Upon clicking on a suggestion, it gets copied to the text field, and then it can either be sent directly or can be edited for better clarity.

In February, Google announced the integration of Gemini Ultra into Google Workspace apps, allowing users to access AI features in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet with Gemini Advanced through the Google One AI Premium plan. The monthly subscription price for Google Advanced has been set at Rs. 1,950 a month in India, whereas in the US it costs $19.99 per month. The tech giant is also currently running a promotional offer where users can try it out for two months without a charge.

Alongside Gemini Ultra and integration with Google Workspace apps, the plan also offers 2TB of storage for Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail as well as other Google One Premium benefits.

Google Gemini, Google, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Gmail
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google’s Gemini AI Is Said to Bring a Reply Suggestion Feature to the Gmail app on Android: Report
