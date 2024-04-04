Google could be working on a feature for its Gemini Advanced subscribers, who have access to its Gemini Ultra artificial intelligence (AI) model and other bundled features. As per a report, the AI tool in the Gmail for Android app will now be able to suggest replies for emails in the inbox to save users from reading and drafting replies for all the emails. This feature is said to be under development but is expected to roll out to users soon.

According to a report by PiunikaWeb, in collaboration with tipster AssembleDebug, the feature was found hidden within the Gmail app. When a user opens an email on the app and clicks on a reply option to open the text field, a new panel opens right above the box. Labelled “Reply suggestions from Gemini”, the panel shows custom replies which appear to be based on the content in the email.

Gemini AI's reply suggestion feature

Photo Credit: PiunikaWeb

Based on the screenshots shared by the publication, it seems the replies do not utilise the full extent of the generative AI, as sharing an email to the web interface of Gemini creates a more detailed response. However, this does save time as the suggestions appear right on top automatically, as per the report. Upon clicking on a suggestion, it gets copied to the text field, and then it can either be sent directly or can be edited for better clarity.

In February, Google announced the integration of Gemini Ultra into Google Workspace apps, allowing users to access AI features in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet with Gemini Advanced through the Google One AI Premium plan. The monthly subscription price for Google Advanced has been set at Rs. 1,950 a month in India, whereas in the US it costs $19.99 per month. The tech giant is also currently running a promotional offer where users can try it out for two months without a charge.

Alongside Gemini Ultra and integration with Google Workspace apps, the plan also offers 2TB of storage for Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail as well as other Google One Premium benefits.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.