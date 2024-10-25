OpenAI is reportedly planning to release the next generation of its artificial intelligence (AI) model before the end of the year. As per a report, the next frontier model of the company will be significantly more powerful and capable than the GPT-4 AI model. The large language model is said to be internally called Orion. While the company is reportedly planning for a December release, it is said that the AI model will not be released in the public domain first. Instead, it could first be accessed by the enterprises OpenAI closely works with.

OpenAI's Next Generation of AI Model

The Verge reported that the AI firm is looking at a timeline of December 2024 for the launch of the next generation of its frontier large language model. Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the model is internally being called Orion. Notably, earlier it was said to be Strawberry, but that turned out to be the GPT-4o AI model.

While OpenAI has released the GPT-4 Turbo and GPT-4o AI models after the release of GPT-4, neither of these were new AI models. They were simply upgraded and tweaked versions of the LLM, built on the foundation of the GPT-4 architecture. The next iteration of its AI model, which could be called GPT-5, is expected to include a new architecture and capabilities.

As per the report, the codenamed Orion AI model will not be released directly to the public, unlike the previous AI model releases by the company. Instead, the AI model will reportedly be shared with companies that OpenAI works closely with. The reason for this is said to be that the AI firm wants to let the enterprises build their own products and features before the model is available in the public domain.

Microsoft could be one of them, given that it is a major investor in the company. Interestingly, the report also claims that the Orion model could be hosted on the Azure servers by November. However, the official name of the AI model is not confirmed as of yet.

Additionally, the report claims that the Orion AI model could be up to 100 times more powerful than GPT-4. It is also expected to introduce improved AI agentic capabilities. Eventually, OpenAI wants to merge its AI models together to create artificial general intelligence (AGI), the report added.