iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could arrive later this year with even slimmer bezels than their predecessors, according to previous reports. The successors to last year's iPhone 15 Pro series — which also arrived with thinner bezels than the company's 2022 models — are also said to sport slightly larger screens, while reducing the black borders around the screen. However, the production of these displays is proving to be difficult for Apple's suppliers, according to a report.

The Elec reports (via 9to5Mac) that Apple is using its Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to reduce the size of the bottom bezel on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In order to achieve this, the company is utilising an under-display technology (related to wiring and circuits) that has started to pose a challenge for Apple's component suppliers, and the report states that none of Apple's suppliers have managed to produce enough units to meet the company's standards.

Apple is expected to rely on three suppliers for the iPhone 16 series of smartphones, according to the report. BOE (Jingdongfang) could produce displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while LG Display could supply OLED screens for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, Samsung Display is reportedly expected to produce screens for all four models in the lineup.

While the size of bezels could get smaller on this year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, there's currently no details related to the ones on the standard models — the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. These handsets are tipped to arrive with a refreshed rear camera module, which will feature a new vertical layout, Apple's first change to the camera island since the iPhone 13 was introduced in 2021.

Recently leaked images of purported dummy units of all four models in the iPhone 16 series appear to corroborate the claims made in previous leaks, The new vertical pill-shaped camera island is visible on the standard models, while all four models are shown to feature an Action button and the new 'capture' button that is said to be making its way to the iPhone 16 series later this year.