iPhone 16 Pro Models' Thinner Bezels Pose Challenge to Apple Suppliers: Report

Apple's suppliers for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have not produced enough OLED units to match Apple's standards, according to a report.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 April 2024 11:29 IST
Apple slimmed the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and is expected to do so again this year

  • iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to sport slimmer bezels
  • Apple already reduced the size of the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro lineup
  • Both the iPhone 16 Pro models are tipped to feature larger screens
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could arrive later this year with even slimmer bezels than their predecessors, according to previous reports. The successors to last year's iPhone 15 Pro series — which also arrived with thinner bezels than the company's 2022 models — are also said to sport slightly larger screens, while reducing the black borders around the screen. However, the production of these displays is proving to be difficult for Apple's suppliers, according to a report.

The Elec reports (via 9to5Mac) that Apple is using its Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to reduce the size of the bottom bezel on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In order to achieve this, the company is utilising an under-display technology (related to wiring and circuits) that has started to pose a challenge for Apple's component suppliers, and the report states that none of Apple's suppliers have managed to produce enough units to meet the company's standards.

Apple is expected to rely on three suppliers for the iPhone 16 series of smartphones, according to the report. BOE (Jingdongfang) could produce displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while LG Display could supply OLED screens for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, Samsung Display is reportedly expected to produce screens for all four models in the lineup.

While the size of bezels could get smaller on this year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, there's currently no details related to the ones on the standard models — the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. These handsets are tipped to arrive with a refreshed rear camera module, which will feature a new vertical layout, Apple's first change to the camera island since the iPhone 13 was introduced in 2021.

Recently leaked images of purported dummy units of all four models in the iPhone 16 series appear to corroborate the claims made in previous leaks, The new vertical pill-shaped camera island is visible on the standard models, while all four models are shown to feature an Action button and the new 'capture' button that is said to be making its way to the iPhone 16 series later this year.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 series, iPhone 16 Pro display, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Redmi K80 Series Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 5,500mAH Battery

