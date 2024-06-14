Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • LinkedIn Introduces New AI Powered Features to Assist Professionals in Job Search

LinkedIn Introduces New AI-Powered Features to Assist Professionals in Job Search

LinkedIn’s new AI features will only be available to the platform’s Premium subscribers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2024 18:06 IST
LinkedIn Introduces New AI-Powered Features to Assist Professionals in Job Search

Photo Credit: Reuters

LinkedIn has started rolling out these features to Premium users globally

Highlights
  • LinkedIn’s AI chatbot will review users’ resume and application
  • AI-powered Jobseeker Coach will help find jobs based on text prompts
  • Premium LinkedIn users will also get advice from AI bots trained by exper
Advertisement

LinkedIn is rolling out several new artificial intelligence (AI) features that will assist users in job search and personalised learning on the platform. Announced on Thursday, these AI-powered features include a Jobseeker Coach that can hunt the right job for users from a text prompt, a tool to review resumes and applications, a chatbot that can interactively assist in creating cover letters, and help in seeking professional advice. These features are currently being rolled out globally for the Premium users of the platform.

LinkedIn rolls out new AI features

In a newsroom post, LinkedIn announced a new feature that is grouped under the platform's AI-powered job experience. Currently, it is only available in English, but the company said that in the future it will add more enhancements based on user feedback.

An AI-powered Jobseeker Coach, which is an integrated chatbot, is being added. The chatbot can search for jobs based on simple text prompts. For instance, users can type, “Find me a job in cybersecurity within my network” or “Find me a job UI/UX designer job in Bengaluru that pays at least Rs. 10 lakh a year,” and the AI will look through its database to bring helpful suggestions. Users can also use it to implement ways to stand out in search results.

LinkedIn is also adding a tool that can review users' applications and resumes and help them stand out. The AI will offer constructive feedback and personalised suggestions that can be tailored to specific job posts. Additionally, the tool will also assist in improving the cover letter by offering recommendations that can be manually reviewed and edited.

The platform is also adding a couple of tools to help professionals get advice and learn new skills. Expert advice is a new feature where LinkedIn Premium users can get personalised advice from business leaders and coaches. These AI bots are trained by real experts, the company claimed.

Finally, a Personalised coaching feature will help users when they take new courses on the platform. They will be able to ask for content summary, clarification on certain topics, or real-time insights and examples. While LinkedIn has started rolling out the feature to users, it may take a few days before these are visible to everyone.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: LinkedIn, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity Chipset

Related Stories

LinkedIn Introduces New AI-Powered Features to Assist Professionals in Job Search
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40 5G India Launch Date Announced: Check Design, Key Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE With 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Screen Launched
  3. Realme Buds Air 6 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. How WhatsApp Is Improving Video Calling Across Its Mobile and Desktop Apps
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Live Image Surfaces Online With This Design
  6. Luma AI's Dream Machine Will Let You Generate AI Videos for Free
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Tipped to Have the Same Battery as Its Predecessor
  8. Motorola Razr 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Here's When It Will Arrive
  9. Apple Introduces a Quicker Way to Shut Down Your iPhone With iOS 18
  10. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications Allegedly Revealed in Massive Leak, Suggest Minor Hardware Upgrades
  2. LinkedIn Introduces New AI-Powered Features to Assist Professionals in Job Search
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  4. iOS 18’s Control Centre Revamp Brings a Quicker Way to Shut Down Your iPhone
  5. Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Build AI Capabilities to Make Alexa Smarter
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on June 18; Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Wallet to Offer Flight, Movie, Other Ticket Booking Services in India in Partnership with Paytm
  8. Realme Buds Air 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 40-Hours of Total Battery Life to Launch in India on June 20
  9. Solana Bond Blockchain Customer Loyalty Platform Unveiled by Solana Labs
  10. Yahoo News App Gets an AI-Powered Revamp, Integrates Artifact’s Technology for Personalised News Discovery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »