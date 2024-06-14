Technology News
Google's Gemini Nano Boosts Live Transcription on Pixel 8, Pixel 8a; Recorder App Gets New Shortcut

Google claims Pixel 8 and 8a users can now download Gemini Nano for access to improved Live Transcription features such as Summarise.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2024 12:58 IST
Google's Gemini Nano Boosts Live Transcription on Pixel 8, Pixel 8a; Recorder App Gets New Shortcut

Photo Credit: Pexels/Eren Li

The feature is said to be available in the Recorder app version 4.2.20240502.639621645

Highlights
  • Google introduced a new Record shortcut for quick access to Recorder app
  • The feature is reported in Recorder version 4.2.20240502.639621645
  • Gemini Nano is now also available on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a smartphones
Google Pixel smartphones received several new features as part of the Pixel Feature Drop for June that was rolled out earlier this week. One of the key upgrades that Google has rolled out improves the functionality of its Recorder app, with the addition of a new shortcut on the home screen. The app can also leverage the power of Google's Gemini Nano small language model (SLM) on handsets such as the Pixel 8 as well as the recently introduced Pixel 8a.

Recorder App on Google Pixel

In a blog post published earlier this week, Google announced new abilities for its smartphones. 9to5Google spotted a new shortcut for the Recorder app that appears as a red circle on a white background, matching the larger floating action button (FAB). This Record shortcut can now be placed on the home screen to quickly start a recording.

The feature is speculated to provide a boost to the live transcription capabilities by bringing quick access to it. According to the publication, it is available with version 4.2.20240502.639621645 of the Recorder app on Pixel phones. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify its availability.

In addition to the new shortcut, Google said it is bringing Gemini Nano, its SLM built for on-device tasks to other handsets in the Pixel 8 series. While the flagship Pixel 8 Pro was already equipped with it, the Pixel 8 and 8a will now benefit from it. The SLM will be available for download in the developer options in the Pixel's settings and is reported to be about 1GB in size.

As a result, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a will now be able to deliver “more detailed, downloadable summaries” via the Summarize feature in the Recorder app. Meanwhile, Pixel 8 Pro users can now take advantage of speaker labels in conversational transcripts.

Google Gemini Nano comes to Google Messages

In the Pixel Feature Drop for June, Google also announced a new and quicker way for users to have conversations with Gemini in the Messages app. Although a similar functionality exists in the app, a couple of steps are required before they can start conversing.

With the update, a Gemini FAB reportedly now appears above the start chat icon. This feature is said to have been spotted during an APK teardown of the Google Messages app version messages.android_20240610_01_RC00.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel, Google Pixel 8, Gemini Nano, AI, Artificial intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Marshall Minor IV With 12mm Dynamic Drivers, Bluetooth Multipoint Support Launched in India
MiCA Crypto Framework Finalised By European Banking Authority Ahead of July Deadline

Google's Gemini Nano Boosts Live Transcription on Pixel 8, Pixel 8a; Recorder App Gets New Shortcut
