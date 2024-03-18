LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional social media platform, is working on diversifying its offerings beyond job searches and business networking. The company is reportedly going to add games to the platform to increase user engagement. LinkedIn would be the latest in the line of several social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube that have experimented with adding in-app games.

According to a TechCrunch report, LinkedIn is working on bringing several puzzle-based games on the app, three of which are called “Queens”, “Inference” and “Crossclimb.” The social media platform confirmed its gaming plans to the publication, but did not reveal a launch window for the upcoming games.

“We're playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” the report quoted a LinkedIn spokesperson as saying.

Nima Owji, an app researcher, also found evidence of in-app LinkedIn games, posting screenshots on X (formerly Twitter) that suggest that companies on the platform will be ranked in the games based on the scores of their employees. The screenshots showcase three games — “Blueprint”, “Queens” and “Crossclimb,” all of which seem puzzle-based games.

BREAKING: #LinkedIn is working on IN-APP GAMES!



There are going to be a few different games and companies will be ranked in the games based on the scores of their employees!



Pretty cool and fun, in my opinion! pic.twitter.com/hLITqc8aqw — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 16, 2024

While LinkedIn confirmed its plans to offer games to its users, there are no details yet about the number and genre of games that will be available on the platform. The games could likely be offered as part of LinkedIn Premium subscription.

Earlier this month, LinkedIn disclosed sales figures for its premium subscription for the first time, confirming that the service reached $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 14,091 crore) in revenue in 2023 after the company added AI tools to the platform.

In November last year, YouTube introduced “Playables” game arcade, collection of over 30 arcade games that can be played on the YouTube app on iOS, Android and Web, for its premium subscribers.

