Technology News

LinkedIn Closes Service in China Amid 'Fierce Competition', Cuts Over 700 Jobs

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn was one of the few US technology companies to successfully operate a social media site in China.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 12 May 2023 13:47 IST
LinkedIn Closes Service in China Amid 'Fierce Competition', Cuts Over 700 Jobs

In 2021, new sign-ups for the LinkedIn app in China were suspended by the firm

Highlights
  • Microsoft replaced LinkedIn with a simplified version called InCareer
  • It has decided to discontinue InCareer effective August 9, 2023
  • LinkedIn has been marginalised in recent years

Social networking firm LinkedIn announced Tuesday that it will close down its last service available in China, citing "fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate".

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn was one of the few US technology companies to successfully operate a social media site in China, where the internet is heavily regulated and censored.

The company had introduced a unique domestic version of the career networking platform operated locally in order to comply.

In 2021, new sign-ups for the LinkedIn app in mainland China were suspended by the firm, which referenced a "significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China".

Microsoft then replaced it with a simplified version called InCareer, which allowed local professionals to continue to find and apply for jobs as well as stay connected with their network.

"After careful consideration, we've made the decision to discontinue InCareer effective August 9, 2023," the platform said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Despite our initial progress, InCareer faced fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate, which ultimately led us to the decision of discontinuing the service," LinkedIn said.

An email from CEO Ryan Roslansky published online added that closing the China service would result in "a reduction of roles for 716 employees".

But a representative from the company told AFP that LinkedIn would "continue to have a presence" in the country by focusing on "assisting companies operating in China to hire, market, and train abroad".

The US firm once achieved a rapid rise in China, benefiting from a culture of connections, or "guanxi", in which one's contacts and professional network are essential assets.

However, LinkedIn has been marginalised in recent years as innovative local apps have surged in popularity.

Most US internet giants -- including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube -- have long been blocked in China as they fail to comply with strict and often murky regulations.

Tech firms operating in the country are pressured to block unwanted content and topics considered politically sensitive in the name of social stability.

LinkedIn has come under fire in recent years for removing the accounts of dissidents and erasing content on sensitive issues.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, LinkedIn
IT Department Said to Be Considering Tax on Netflix's India Operations: All Details

Related Stories

LinkedIn Closes Service in China Amid 'Fierce Competition', Cuts Over 700 Jobs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date and Design Revealed: See Here
  2. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  3. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  4. How to Sign Up for Access to Google's New AI-Powered Features
  5. Croma Mother’s Day Sale: Best Tech Gifts
  6. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  7. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
  8. Google Pixel 7a First Impressions: The Pixel 'A' Series Goes Premium
  9. Nokia C22 With Android 13 Go Edition Launched in India at This Price
  10. Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Speaker Dock Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Estonia Revokes Operational Licences of Nearly 400 Crypto Firms, Deploys New Rules
  2. PlayStation, Xbox, Ubisoft and More: Summer Game Fest 2023 Partner Lineup Revealed
  3. LinkedIn Closes Service in China Amid 'Fierce Competition', Cuts Over 700 Jobs
  4. iPhone to Get microLED Displays, Apple Watch Ultra Will Be the First to Get It: Report
  5. Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 Pro India Launch, Live Images, Specifications, Price Leaked
  6. IT Department Said to Be Considering Tax on Netflix's India Operations: All Details
  7. Oppo to Close Chip Design Business Amid Extended Global Smartphone Market Decline: Details
  8. Meta Joins Generative AI Race, Will Begin Testing AI-Powered Ads Tools to Create Content
  9. BTC Drops Drastically to $26,000 Mark Amid Market Turbulence; Most Cryptocurrencies See Losses
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Case Renders Showcase a Similar Design to Its Predecessor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.