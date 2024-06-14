Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ may launch later this year as a successor to the Galaxy Tab S9+. The latter was unveiled in July 2023 alongside a base Galaxy Tab S9 and a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant. While there are no details available on the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series, a new Samsung tablet has surfaced online that is alleged to be the Galaxy Tab S10+. The tablet has been spotted on a benchmarking website that hints at a few key features like chipset, RAM and OS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ specifications (expected)

A new Samsung tablet with the model number SM-X828U was spotted on Geekbench. Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claimed in an X post that this is the US version of the Galaxy Tab S10+. They added that the processor details listed on Geekbench suggested that the tablet is being tested with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

As per the Geekbench listing, the alleged Galaxy Tab S10+ with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC scored 2,141 and 6,952 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively. It also showed that the tablet supports 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 14.

If the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ launches with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, it will be a departure from the Snapdragon chipset found on the Galaxy Tab S9 variants.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ features

The current Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 13-based UI. It sports a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ carries a 13-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 12-megapixel sensor at the front. The tablet is backed by a 10,090mAh battery, claimed to offer up to 16 hours of video playback time.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ launched in India at Rs. 90,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs. 1,04,999 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. It is available in a single configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

