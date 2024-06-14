Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity Chipset

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is likely to run Android 14-based UI out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2024 17:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity Chipset

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is likely to support 12GB of RAM
  • The purported tablet has not yet been confirmed by the company
  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ may launch alongside base, Ultra variants
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ may launch later this year as a successor to the Galaxy Tab S9+. The latter was unveiled in July 2023 alongside a base Galaxy Tab S9 and a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant. While there are no details available on the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series, a new Samsung tablet has surfaced online that is alleged to be the Galaxy Tab S10+. The tablet has been spotted on a benchmarking website that hints at a few key features like chipset, RAM and OS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ specifications (expected)

A new Samsung tablet with the model number SM-X828U was spotted on Geekbench. Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claimed in an X post that this is the US version of the Galaxy Tab S10+. They added that the processor details listed on Geekbench suggested that the tablet is being tested with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. galaxy tab s10 plus geekbench inline 1 galaxy tab s10

As per the Geekbench listing, the alleged Galaxy Tab S10+ with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC scored 2,141 and 6,952 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively. It also showed that the tablet supports 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 14.

If the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ launches with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, it will be a departure from the Snapdragon chipset found on the Galaxy Tab S9 variants. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ features

The current Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 13-based UI. It sports a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ carries a 13-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 12-megapixel sensor at the front. The tablet is backed by a 10,090mAh battery, claimed to offer up to 16 hours of video playback time.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ launched in India at Rs. 90,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs. 1,04,999 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. It is available in a single configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
