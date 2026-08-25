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Plaud Note Pro and NotePin S AI Note Takers Launched in India: Price, Features

These AI note takers are designed to capture conversations and meetings using AI-native hardware with Plaud Intelligence.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 12:02 IST
Plaud Note Pro and NotePin S AI Note Takers Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Plaud

The Plaud Note Pro (pictured) is the company’s flagship product

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Highlights
  • Plaud Note Pro can be magnetically attached to a smartphone
  • Plaud NotePin S is a pendant-like wearable
  • Both devices are powered by Plaud Intelligence software
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Plaud, a company known globally for its AI note-taking ecosystem, has finally launched its first products in India. The firm has launched its flagship device called the Note Pro and its wearable device called the NotePin S in India. The devices are said to help with capturing conversations and meetings and automatically converting the recorded data into meaningful transcripts, summaries and searchable content for reference. Both devices use native hardware powered by Plaud Intelligence, the company's self-developed software framework.

Plaud Note Pro and NotePin S Price, Availability

The flagship Plaud Note Pro price in India is Rs. 20,990, while the wearable NotePin S is priced at Rs. 19,990 in India. The NotePin S comes with 64GB of internal storage and is available in Black, Silver and Purple finishes. The Note Pro is available in Black and Silver finishes. Both devices and their accessories can be purchased via Amazon, Blinkit and the official company website.

Plaud Note Pro and NotePin S Features, Specifications

The India launch may be delayed, but it comes with its own benefits, like regional language support. Both devices support more than 112 languages. This would include Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Assamese, Gujarati and Malayalam. Both devices are compliant with ISO 27001/27701, GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, and EN 18031 standards. Recordings can be accessed using the web app, Plaud desktop app or the mobile Plaud app.

plaud notepin s gadgets 360 Plaud PlaudNotePinS

The Plaud NotePin S is a wearable device
Photo Credit: Plaud

 

The Plaud Note Pro is a credit card-sized device which is just 2.99mm thin and weighs 30g. It fits into a magnetic sleeve that can be attached to the back of an iOS- or Android-powered smartphone. The device has its own colour display showing minimalist notifications about capture status. It also has four microphones and noise-filtering capabilities for clearer audio capture. The device comes with a magnetic case and magnetic ring included in the bundle. The Note Pro has a 500mAh battery and connects using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Plaud NotePin S is a wearable device that is designed to be worn as a necklace, clip, wristband, or pin. It comes with its own set of unique accessories, which includes a magnetic pin, wristband, clip and lanyard in the box. Unlike the Note Pro, the NotePin S does not have a display but an LED light to indicate capture status. Like the Note Pro, it also has a button to start, pause or resume recording. The device measures 51 x 21 x 11mm and weighs 17.4g. The NotePin S has a 320mAh battery and connects via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

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Further reading: Plaud Note Pro, Plaud NotePin S, Plaud, Plaud NotePin S features, Plaud Note Pro Features, Plaud NotePin S Price in India, Plaud Note Pro Price in India
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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