Plaud, a company known globally for its AI note-taking ecosystem, has finally launched its first products in India. The firm has launched its flagship device called the Note Pro and its wearable device called the NotePin S in India. The devices are said to help with capturing conversations and meetings and automatically converting the recorded data into meaningful transcripts, summaries and searchable content for reference. Both devices use native hardware powered by Plaud Intelligence, the company's self-developed software framework.

Plaud Note Pro and NotePin S Price, Availability

The flagship Plaud Note Pro price in India is Rs. 20,990, while the wearable NotePin S is priced at Rs. 19,990 in India. The NotePin S comes with 64GB of internal storage and is available in Black, Silver and Purple finishes. The Note Pro is available in Black and Silver finishes. Both devices and their accessories can be purchased via Amazon, Blinkit and the official company website.

Plaud Note Pro and NotePin S Features, Specifications

The India launch may be delayed, but it comes with its own benefits, like regional language support. Both devices support more than 112 languages. This would include Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Assamese, Gujarati and Malayalam. Both devices are compliant with ISO 27001/27701, GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, and EN 18031 standards. Recordings can be accessed using the web app, Plaud desktop app or the mobile Plaud app.

The Plaud NotePin S is a wearable device

Photo Credit: Plaud

The Plaud Note Pro is a credit card-sized device which is just 2.99mm thin and weighs 30g. It fits into a magnetic sleeve that can be attached to the back of an iOS- or Android-powered smartphone. The device has its own colour display showing minimalist notifications about capture status. It also has four microphones and noise-filtering capabilities for clearer audio capture. The device comes with a magnetic case and magnetic ring included in the bundle. The Note Pro has a 500mAh battery and connects using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Plaud NotePin S is a wearable device that is designed to be worn as a necklace, clip, wristband, or pin. It comes with its own set of unique accessories, which includes a magnetic pin, wristband, clip and lanyard in the box. Unlike the Note Pro, the NotePin S does not have a display but an LED light to indicate capture status. Like the Note Pro, it also has a button to start, pause or resume recording. The device measures 51 x 21 x 11mm and weighs 17.4g. The NotePin S has a 320mAh battery and connects via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.