Plaud NotePin S Launched With Physical Button, New AI Notetaking App for Desktop Introduced

Plaud NotePin S is priced at $179 (roughly Rs. 16,150).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 January 2026 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Plaud

Plaud Desktop app works with both Windows and macOS

Highlights
  • Plaud NotePin S supports Apple's Find My
  • The device also comes with multimodal input and assistant support
  • Plaud Desktop is free to use for all device owners
Plaud, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, has launched NotePin S, the latest version of its wearable recording and notetaking device. The successor to the Plaud NotePin, which was launched in August 2024, comes with one major upgrade — a physical button. Unlike the predecessor, which operated based on haptic touches, the newer model offers a more reliable way of registering input. Alongside the new device, the company has also introduced the Plaud Desktop app, which is compatible with both Windows and macOS.

Plaud NotePin S Launched: Details

The Plaud NotePin S price is set at $179 (roughly Rs. 16,150), and it is currently available to order from the official website. As mentioned above, the biggest upgrade is the physical button. Long-pressing the button starts recording, and a short press while it is recording adds highlight markers.

Apart from this, the rest of the device is similar to the predecessor, although it comes with the full suite of accessories, including a clip, lanyard, magnetic pin and wristband inside the box. The Plaud NotePin S measures 2.01 x 0.83 x 0.43 inches and weighs about 17.2g. It features two MEMS microphones and comes with 64GB onboard storage. The AI device is backed by a 320mAh battery, which is said to take two hours to charge fully. It supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2.

While the device offers a monthly free quota of 300 transcription minutes, higher usage requirements will require users to purchase a monthly subscription. The Pro plan costs $8.33 (roughly Rs. 750) a month and offers 1,200 minutes of transcriptions, whereas the Unlimited plan is priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,800) and offers unlimited transcription. The AI-led audio transcription is carried out by several AI models, including GPT-5.2, Claude Sonnet 4.5, Gemini 3 Pro, and more.

Separately, the company has also introduced its notetaking app for Desktop. The app joins the existing mobile apps and web cloud management platform. The desktop app is compatible with Windows and macOS, and works with all audio and video calling platforms, such as Google Meet, Teams, Slack, Zoom, and others. Notably, the app is free-to-use for those who own any of the company's devices. It is not available as a standalone app.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Announced; Set to Arrive Before Spring Festival in China
