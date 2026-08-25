Qualcomm is set to launch its next-generation Snapdragon mobile platforms next month, during the Snapdragon Summit 2026. Similarly, MediaTek is also expected to launch its new Dimensity chipsets soon. Recently, various details about the unreleased mobile platforms have surfaced online, which will power various new flagship smartphones. Moreover, Qualcomm has started teasing the unveiling of its SoC, hinting that it could launch two flagship-grade mobile chipsets, instead of one. Now, more details about the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipsets have leaked, suggesting that the two could be built using TSMC's 2nm process.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Performance (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared key details about the two unreleased flagship chipsets, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro. The leaker claims that the new mobile platforms from both chipmakers will be fabricated using TSMC's 2nm process.

The rumoured octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset will reportedly feature three efficiency cores clocked at 3.74GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.03GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 5.01GHz. The SoC is expected to be paired with an Adreno 850 GPU.

On the other hand, the unreleased octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset is said to also feature three efficiency cores clocked at 3.1GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.35GHz, and two prime cores, providing a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. The chipset will reportedly be coupled with an ARM Mali G2 Ultra NX MC12 GPU. However, it is worth noting that neither of the chipmakers has confirmed the above-mentioned details.

Samsung also fabricates its proprietary Exynos 2600 SoC, which was released last year, and is found on the Galaxy S26 series, using a 2nm process. If the new leak is true, then the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipsets could join the Exynos 2600 chip as the new 2nm mobile platforms. The two companies have yet to confirm the names of the upcoming flagship chipsets.

Apart from Qualcomm, Apple will also reportedly use TSMC's 2nm process to fabricate its next-generation Apple Silicon A20 Pro chipset, which is said to be the first SoC to be built using the process. The new chipset is expected to power the soon-to-be-launched iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra, Apple's first book-style foldable.