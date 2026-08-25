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Snapdragon and MediaTek’s Unreleased Flagship Chipsets Could Be Built Using TSMC’s 2nm Process

Qualcomm recently teased that it will unveil two Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipsets

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 11:59 IST
Snapdragon and MediaTek’s Unreleased Flagship Chipsets Could Be Built Using TSMC’s 2nm Process

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset could be unveiled next month

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Highlights
  • New Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC might feature an Adreno 850 GPU
  • Both chipsets could feature octa-core CPUs
  • MediaTek and Qualcomm are yet to confirm the names
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Qualcomm is set to launch its next-generation Snapdragon mobile platforms next month, during the Snapdragon Summit 2026. Similarly, MediaTek is also expected to launch its new Dimensity chipsets soon. Recently, various details about the unreleased mobile platforms have surfaced online, which will power various new flagship smartphones. Moreover, Qualcomm has started teasing the unveiling of its SoC, hinting that it could launch two flagship-grade mobile chipsets, instead of one. Now, more details about the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipsets have leaked, suggesting that the two could be built using TSMC's 2nm process.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Performance (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared key details about the two unreleased flagship chipsets, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro. The leaker claims that the new mobile platforms from both chipmakers will be fabricated using TSMC's 2nm process.

The rumoured octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset will reportedly feature three efficiency cores clocked at 3.74GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.03GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 5.01GHz. The SoC is expected to be paired with an Adreno 850 GPU.

On the other hand, the unreleased octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset is said to also feature three efficiency cores clocked at 3.1GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.35GHz, and two prime cores, providing a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. The chipset will reportedly be coupled with an ARM Mali G2 Ultra NX MC12 GPU. However, it is worth noting that neither of the chipmakers has confirmed the above-mentioned details.

Samsung also fabricates its proprietary Exynos 2600 SoC, which was released last year, and is found on the Galaxy S26 series, using a 2nm process. If the new leak is true, then the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipsets could join the Exynos 2600 chip as the new 2nm mobile platforms. The two companies have yet to confirm the names of the upcoming flagship chipsets.

Apart from Qualcomm, Apple will also reportedly use TSMC's 2nm process to fabricate its next-generation Apple Silicon A20 Pro chipset, which is said to be the first SoC to be built using the process. The new chipset is expected to power the soon-to-be-launched iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra, Apple's first book-style foldable.

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Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, Qualcomm, MediaTek
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Snapdragon and MediaTek’s Unreleased Flagship Chipsets Could Be Built Using TSMC’s 2nm Process
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