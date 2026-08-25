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The Witcher 4 Is Targeting Launch in 2028, CD Projekt Red Confirms

CD Projekt Red will share a first look at The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past at Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 25.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 August 2026 11:00 IST
The Witcher 4 Is Targeting Launch in 2028, CD Projekt Red Confirms

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 4 was announced in 2024

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Highlights
  • The Witcher 4 does not have a confirmed release date yet
  • CD Projekt Red will show Songs of the Past at Gamescom 2026
  • Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place on August 25
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The Witcher 4, the next chapter in the acclaimed fantasy RPG franchise, is targeting a 2028 launch, CD Projekt Red confirmed Monday. The studio said it was not ready yet to announce a release date for the game. The Witcher 4 will also not be shown at Gamescom 2026 this week, where CD Projekt Red will share more details on The Witcher 3's upcoming expansion, Songs of the Past.

CDPR shared a video update on The Witcher franchise, promising an in-depth look at The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past during Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 25. In its update, the Polish studio finally confirmed a release window for The Witcher 4.

“Our team here at CD Projekt Red HQ is hard at work on a brand new saga, one with Ciri at the helm,” CD Projekt Red co-CEO Michal Nowakowski said.

“We have more than 500 incredibly talented developers working to create something truly special for you. The Witcher 4 features a huge and immersive open world, intense and action-packed gameplay, and a deep, impactful story that we hope will stay with you for a long time.

“Simply put, this is our biggest, our boldest and most ambitious game to date. Now I know you're eager to learn when it's coming. That's the question we're hearing from you all the time.

“So while we're not showing The Witcher 4 at the event and we're not ready to share an exact date, I can tell you this: The Witcher 4 is targeting a 2028 release window.”

Nowakowski added that the game would be “worth the wait”.

The Witcher 4 was announced at The Game Awards 2024 and has since been in full production. Earlier this year in May, CDPR, which has several projects in development, confirmed that 513 developers were working on the RPG.

The Witcher 3 Expansion to Get First Look at Gamescom

CD Projekt Red will also show a first look at The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Songs of the Past expansion, which was announced in May. The expansion will be one of the games featured at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The two-hour show, which promises a ton of game announcements, will take place on August 25 at 8:00pm CEST (11.30pm IST). Gamescom Opening Night Live will be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

“We're going big this year with something very special,” Nowakowski said. “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past. We have a lot of the expansion to show off, including a taste of its dark story and the new content it will bring.”

CD Projekt Red will also have a booth at Gamescom show floor, where visiting fans will be able to see more of The Witcher 3 expansion.

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Further reading: The Witcher 4, CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Songs of the Past, Songs of the Past, Gamescom 2026, Gamescom Opening Night Live
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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