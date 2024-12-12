Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Announces App Store Awards 2024 Winners; Top Apps Include Kino and Lightroom

Apple Announces App Store Awards 2024 Winners; Top Apps Include Kino and Lightroom

Here are Apple's picks for the top apps and games of 2024, across various categories.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2024 21:22 IST
Apple Announces App Store Awards 2024 Winners; Top Apps Include Kino and Lightroom

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has picked six winners and six runner ups in the cultural apps category

Highlights
  • Lux Optics' Kino is Apple's pick for iPhone app of the year
  • The F1 TV app bagged the Apple TV app of the year title
  • Lightroom was selected as Apple's Mac app of the year
Advertisement

Apple has announced the results of its App Store Awards for 2024, revealing the winners and finalists selected across several app and game categories. This year, two apps in the photo and video category won the top Mac app and top iPhone app contests, while an app designed for musicians was picked as the iPad app of the year. Meanwhile, Apple has also announced six winners and six finalists in the Cultural Impact category, while revealing its top Apple Arcade titles.

Kino, Moises and Lightroom Picked as Apple's Apps of the Year

Lux Optics' Kino, which was launched earlier this year as a dedicated camera with support for grading and film presets, has bagged the iPhone app of the year. Meanwhile, Runna (an app designed to provide personalised training for runners), and holiday or travel planning app Tripsy were the finalists in this category.

app store awards 2024 iphone app store awards

Kino beat Runna and Tripsy to win the iPhone app of the year award
Photo Credit: Apple

 

The Mac app of the year for 2024 is Adobe Lightroom, the widely used image processing and organisation software from the US company. It beat 3D design app Shapr3D and task management software OmniFocus 4.

On the other hand, Disney's What If...? An Immersive Story is Apple's Vision Pro app of the year — it was up against JigSpace and the NBA app for the mixed reality headset. Raja V's Lumy, an app for photographers that reveals sunrise, sunset and golden hour, was the Apple Watch app of the year.

Apple picked Moises, an app designed for musicians that can strip out percussion and other instruments from popular tracks, was chosen as the iPad app of the year. Meanwhile, Savage Interactive's Procreate Dreams as well as Bluey: Let's Play (Budge Studios) emerged as runner ups.

This year, the F1 TV app was selected as the Apple TV app of the year, over runner ups Dropout and Zoom — the latter uses a connected iPhone to allow users to join meetings.

app store awards 2024 games app store awards

AFK Journey is Apple's iPhone game of the year
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Apple also selected AFK Journey, an increasing popular fantasy role playing game as its iPhone app of the year, which was competing with The WereCleaner and Cognosphere's latest title, Zenless Zone Zero. Supercell's Squad Busters beat Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage and Gameloft's Disney Speedstorm to become the iPad game of the year.

On the other hand, slapstick platformer Thank Goodness You're Here was selected as the Mac game of the year, while Frostpunk 2 and Stray emerged as finalists in this category. Puddle's AR game THRASHER: Arcade Odyssey was the top game for the Apple Vision Pro, while poker-inspired Balatro+ is the Apple Arcade game of the year.

Six apps and games — DailyArt, Do You Really Want to Know 2, EF Hello, NYT Games, Oko, and The Wreck — were picked as winners in Apple's Cultural Impact awards. Arco, Brawl Stars, BetterSleep, Partiful, Pinterest, and The Bear were the other finalists that received an honourable mention from the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple App Store Awards 2024, App Store, App of the year, Game of the year, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Unveils Jules AI Coding Agent Designed to Handle Complex Tasks
Sony Confirms 'Initial Declaration of Intent' to Acquire FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa
Apple Announces App Store Awards 2024 Winners; Top Apps Include Kino and Lightroom
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India
  2. Apple Brings ChatGPT to iPhone With Latest iOS 18.2 Update
  3. I Am Kathalan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Naslen's Thriller?
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra New Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Design
  5. OTT Releases This Week: Bandish Bandits 2, Despatch, Mary, and More
  6. Google Pixel 9 Can Now Directly Run on AC Power Without Using Battery
  7. Poco X7 Neo India Variant Spotted on Geekbench With 6GB RAM
  8. OnePlus Ace 5 Battery Size Surfaces Online; Ace 5 Pro Appears on Geekbench
#Latest Stories
  1. Mars Dust Storms May Be Predictable Based on Surface Heating Patterns
  2. Cosmic Rays Could Erase Signs of Life on Mars, Study Reveals
  3. Sony Confirms 'Initial Declaration of Intent' to Acquire FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa
  4. Apple Announces App Store Awards 2024 Winners; Top Apps Include Kino and Lightroom
  5. 2,500-Year-Old Rare Bronze Age Sword with Iron Rivets Unearthed in Danish Bog
  6. Google Unveils Jules AI Coding Agent Designed to Handle Complex Tasks
  7. Kraken Fined in Australia for Legal Violations Resulting in Financial Losses to Citizens
  8. Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G Spotted on TDRA Website, Reno 13 Pro 5G Allegedly Listed on Geekbench
  9. Fortnite Maker Epic Brings Game Store to Millions of Android Devices with Telefonica Tie-Up
  10. Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »