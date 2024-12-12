Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Unveils Jules AI Coding Agent Designed to Handle Complex Tasks

Google Unveils Jules AI Coding Agent Designed to Handle Complex Tasks

Jules is an experimental AI agent that can identify code issues, then develop and execute a plan to resolve them.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2024 20:44 IST
Google Unveils Jules AI Coding Agent Designed to Handle Complex Tasks

Photo Credit: Google

Google said the AI agent will be available to a larger group of developers in early 2025

Highlights
  • Jules is built on Google's Gemini 2.0 AI models
  • It can submit pull requests to land fixes back into GitHub
  • Google’s Jules is currently available to select group of testers
Advertisement

Google made several artificial intelligence (AI) announcements on Wednesday. Alongside introducing the new Gemini 2.0 family of AI models, Deep Research feature, and showcasing upgraded capabilities in Project Astra, the Mountain View-based tech giant also unveiled several AI agents. Among them, one agent that can be of particular interest to developers is Jules. The company highlighted that Jules is an AI agent that can create multi-step plans and execute them to solve complex coding-related tasks and uncommon bug fixes.

Google's Jules AI Coding Agent is Built on Gemini 2.0

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new AI agent that can handle coding tasks on behalf of the user. Notably, AI agents are specialised smaller language models (SLMs) that have high efficiency and low latency in carrying out tasks. They can also integrate with specific software to execute various tasks.

Jules is built on Gemini 2.0 AI models and excels in coding-related tasks. Google says it is an experimental code agent which can directly integrate into GitHub workflows. It can create a multistep plan to carry out the actions and execute them. Throughout the entire process, the agent follows the user's direction and supervision.

Google says that Jules can carry out coding tasks in Python and JavaScript. It can be used to handle bug fixes, code debugging, code reviewing, as well as other time-consuming tasks. The new AI agent can also submit pull requests and land fixes directly into GitHub.

The company claims that Jules can be assigned tasks and can work on them asynchronously. The agent will inform the developer via real-time updates whenever a task is completed, and the developer can also interject to change the priority of tasks. Users can also provide feedback or request adjustments in the agent's plans to fine-tune its actions.

Jules is currently available to a select group of testers and the tech giant plans to roll out the tool to developers in early 2025. However, to get access, developers will need to sign up for the AI agent in Google Labs.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Jules, AI Agent, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Kraken Fined in Australia for Legal Violations Resulting in Financial Losses to Citizens
Sony Confirms 'Initial Declaration of Intent' to Acquire FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa

Related Stories

Google Unveils Jules AI Coding Agent Designed to Handle Complex Tasks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India
  2. Apple Brings ChatGPT to iPhone With Latest iOS 18.2 Update
  3. Google Pixel 9 Can Now Directly Run on AC Power Without Using Battery
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Bandish Bandits 2, Despatch, Mary, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra New Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Cosmic Rays Could Erase Signs of Life on Mars, Study Reveals
  2. Sony Confirms 'Initial Declaration of Intent' to Acquire FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa
  3. 2,500-Year-Old Rare Bronze Age Sword with Iron Rivets Unearthed in Danish Bog
  4. Google Unveils Jules AI Coding Agent Designed to Handle Complex Tasks
  5. Kraken Fined in Australia for Legal Violations Resulting in Financial Losses to Citizens
  6. Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G Spotted on TDRA Website, Reno 13 Pro 5G Allegedly Listed on Geekbench
  7. Fortnite Maker Epic Brings Game Store to Millions of Android Devices with Telefonica Tie-Up
  8. Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Highlights India’s Progress on CBDCs in Farewell Address: Key Insights
  10. Mathematician Solves Decades-Old Sofa Problem with New Findings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »