Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Confirms 'Initial Declaration of Intent' to Acquire FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa

Sony Confirms 'Initial Declaration of Intent' to Acquire FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa

Kadokawa, a media conglomerate that owns Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, confirmed Sony’s interest last month following the initial report.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 December 2024 20:43 IST
Sony Confirms 'Initial Declaration of Intent' to Acquire FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sony reportedly entered talks to acquire Kadokawa in November

Highlights
  • Sony did not comment further on its acquisition interest in Kadokawa
  • Kadokawa owns several IPs, including game studio FromSoftware
  • Sony acquired 14.09 percent stake in FromSoftware in 2022
Advertisement

Sony has confirmed its approach to acquire FromSoftware parent Kadokawa, weeks after a report claimed the company was in talks to buy the media and publishing firm. The PlayStation parent said it had made an “initial declaration of intent” to acquire Kadokawa. While the two Japanese companies had initially refused to comment on the report in November that claimed Sony had initiated acquisition talks, Kadokawa had later confirmed Sony's approach.

Sony Confirms Interest in FromSoftware Parent

The confirmation from the technology giant came in comments made in a Yahoo Japan interview Wednesday. “It is true that we have made an initial declaration of intent, and we would appreciate it if we could refrain from commenting further,” Sony said (translated from Japanese).

Kadokawa, a media conglomerate that owns Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, confirmed Sony's interest last month following the initial report. “There are some articles on the acquisition of KADOKAWA Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") by Sony Group Inc. However, this information is not announced by the Company,” Kadokawa had said in release on November 20. “The Company has received an initial letter of intent to acquire the Company's shares, but no decision has been made at this time. If there are any facts that should be announced in the future, we will make an announcement in a timely and appropriate manner.”

If the acquisition goes through, Sony stands to own a valuable portfolio of IPs, including video games, anime, manga and more. Perhaps the most notable property that Sony would come to own is Japanese video game developer FromSoftware. The studio has produced critically and commercially successful games like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, among others.

Kadokawa is the majority shareholder of FromSoftware, owning 69.66 percent of the company. Sony already has a significant stake in the developer. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Tencent collectively bought 30.34 percent of the studio's shares in 2022, with Sony acquiring a 14.09 percent stake.

In November, Reuters had reported that Sony was in talks to acquire Kadokawa with the intention to expand its entertainment portfolio. Citing sources, the publication had claimed a deal could be signed in the coming weeks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sony, SIE, Kadokawa, FromSoftware, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Kraken Fined in Australia for Legal Violations Resulting in Financial Losses to Citizens

Related Stories

Sony Confirms 'Initial Declaration of Intent' to Acquire FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India
  2. Apple Brings ChatGPT to iPhone With Latest iOS 18.2 Update
  3. Google Pixel 9 Can Now Directly Run on AC Power Without Using Battery
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Bandish Bandits 2, Despatch, Mary, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra New Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Cosmic Rays Could Erase Signs of Life on Mars, Study Reveals
  2. Sony Confirms 'Initial Declaration of Intent' to Acquire FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa
  3. 2,500-Year-Old Rare Bronze Age Sword with Iron Rivets Unearthed in Danish Bog
  4. Google Unveils Jules AI Coding Agent Designed to Handle Complex Tasks
  5. Kraken Fined in Australia for Legal Violations Resulting in Financial Losses to Citizens
  6. Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G Spotted on TDRA Website, Reno 13 Pro 5G Allegedly Listed on Geekbench
  7. Fortnite Maker Epic Brings Game Store to Millions of Android Devices with Telefonica Tie-Up
  8. Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Highlights India’s Progress on CBDCs in Farewell Address: Key Insights
  10. Mathematician Solves Decades-Old Sofa Problem with New Findings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »