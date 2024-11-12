Technology News
English Edition

Apple Gets EU Warning to Stop Geo-Blocking on App, ITunes Stores

National regulators in the EU can issue fines for breaches of consumer protection law.

By Gian Volpicelli, Bloomberg News | Updated: 12 November 2024 19:11 IST
Apple Gets EU Warning to Stop Geo-Blocking on App, ITunes Stores

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has one month to respond to the findings

Highlights
  • Apple is possibly in breach of EU's consumer protection rules
  • Apple has not addressed the allegations as yet
  • The EU has been increasing its oversight on Big Tech firms
Advertisement

Apple was notified by the European Union that its geo-blocking practices are potentially in breach of consumer protection rules, adding to the iPhone maker's regulatory issues in the bloc.

Apple's App Store, iTunes Store and other media services unlawfully discriminate against European customers based on their place of residence, according to a European Commission statement on Tuesday. 

The notification comes as Apple is facing the first-ever fine under the Digital Markets Act, or DMA, for failing to allow app developers to steer users to cheaper deals, Bloomberg News reported last week. That penalty is set to come months after the Cupertino, California-based company was hit with a €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion or roughly Rs. 16,033 crore) fine for similar abuses under the bloc's traditional competition rules. 

The geo-locating investigation was conducted together with a network of national consumer authorities and found Apple media services only allow users to use payment cards issued in the countries they registered their Apple accounts, according to the statement. The App Store also blocks users from downloading apps offered in other countries, the investigation found. 

A spokesperson for Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

National regulators in the EU can issue fines for breaches of consumer protection law, and the bloc often works together with such bodies to flag problems. 

Apple has one month to respond to the findings and propose remedies to address the geo-blocking practices, according to the statement. 

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, iTunes Store, DMA, EU
iQOO 13 Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on December 3

Related Stories

Apple Gets EU Warning to Stop Geo-Blocking on App, ITunes Stores
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Star Website Goes Live Ahead of Reliance Jio, Disney+ Hotstar Merger
  2. NASA and ISRO Join Forces for NISAR Satellite Launch in 2025
  3. Vivo Y18t Budget Smartphone Launched in India at This Price
  4. Jio's 5G Network Can Extend Battery Life by 40 Percent, Claims Official
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Which is Better?
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Series Said to Launch in India Soon, But May Not Include All Models
  2. Google DeepMind Open Sources AlphaFold 3 AI Model to Help Researchers in Drug Discovery
  3. Skynet-1A Satellite’s Unexplained Orbit Shift Raises Questions About Command History
  4. Apple Gets EU Warning to Stop Geo-Blocking on App, ITunes Stores
  5. Epoch AI Launches FrontierMath AI Benchmark to Test Capabilities of AI Models
  6. Poco X7 Pro Could Be the First Smartphone to Ship With Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 in India
  7. iQOO 13 Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on December 3
  8. Indian Researchers Develop Energy-Efficient Method to Create Glass, Could Improve Efficiency of Data Centres
  9. Namechain: The Next Major Project from the Creators of Ethereum Name Service, Explained
  10. NASA and ISRO Join Forces for NISAR Satellite Launch in 2025 to Track Earth’s Changing Surface
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »