Apple Reportedly Developing Gaming Hub Focused on Apple Arcade and App Store Games
Users might also be able to communicate with other players on the gaming hub via FaceTime and iMessage.
Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2024 11:55 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tima Miroshnichenko
Apple's purported gaming hub on iOS could integrate with a user's Game Center profile
Highlights
Apple is said to be working on a new gaming hub for iOS
The app could offer information on games from the App Store, Apple Arcade
Apple could also add the ability to view leaderboards and achievements
Apple is working on a new app for iOS that could keep users updated about games on Apple Arcade and the App Store, according to a report. The purported gaming hub would integrate with a user's Game Center profile and display information about friends, while also displaying challenges, gaming events, leaderboards, and other content. Apple is also reportedly considering the addition of a feature that would let users talk to their Game Center friends via the company's FaceTime or iMessage apps.
Apple Said to Be Working on Game Focused App for iPhone
According to a 9to5Mac report citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Apple is working on a new gaming hub for iOS. It is said to exist indecently of the App Store and have various sections including a Play Now tab that includes "editorial content and game suggestions".
The company currently lists games in the App Store, while details of a user's game achievements are shown in the Game Center on iOS. The publication states that the new app will utilise a person's Game Center profile to show game-specific achievements or leaderboards for friends.
Just like Steam and the Epic Games Store, the purported gaming hub on iOS could provide information about new events in games, or new features and updates to games. It's worth noting that the App Store on iOS already allows developers to highlight new features and in-game events.
In addition to providing details about games, Apple's dedicated gaming app could also offer the ability to communicate with friends using the company's messaging and calling apps — iMessage and FaceTime. The report does not specify whether these interactions would be limited to Game Center friends.
The rumoured game hub will reportedly include support for both App Store games, as well as all of the titles included as part of Apple Arcade — the company's monthly subscription that provides access to several games without ads or in-app purchases. Just like other software from Apple that is rumoured to be in development, we're unlikely to get confirmation from the company until it is officially released.
